Who was Kayla Smith? How did Kayla Smith die?

Kayla Smith, a mother of three from Nowra, New South Wales, died last week after being involved in a serious collision.

Who was Kayla Smith?

She is a native Australian of Nowra, New South Wales. The city where she was born, Nowra, NSW, is home to her current residence. Kayla Smith was the mother of three children. She attended Shoalhaven High School and has worked at L.A. Since 2015, she has been working at L.A. Hairdressing by Kayla.

Shane Smith and she were married on November 17, 2018, and have been living together ever since. The couple has two daughters and one son.

How did Kayla Smith die?

The mother Kayla Smith and her daughter were involved in a horrible collision in Cambewarra, a village in New South Wales, Australia, on Tuesday, March 27, 2023.

The accident caused several serious injuries to Kayla and Azaria, who were both airlifted to a nearby hospital for treatment. Kalya’s injuries during the collision were too much for her, and she passed away on April 2, 2023.

Kayla Smith Cause Of Death

During the collision, Kayla sustained injuries that led to his death on April 2, 2023.

This accident occurred in Cambewarra, an Australian village in New South Wales, on Tuesday, March 27, 2023. Kyla Smith and her daughter Azaria were both seriously injured. Kayla and her daughter Azaria were both airlifted to a nearby hospital after the accident.

Kayla Smith’s memorial fundraiser organized

Kayla Smith’s family has organized a GoFundMe fundraiser to raise donations following her sudden death. Laura Burn is organizing the fundraiser, which has a $15,000 donation goal, of which about $10,000 has already been raised.

She will use all the proceeds from this fundraiser to pay the regular bills, and any extra money will be used to cover hospital and medical expenses.

Our deepest sympathies go out to the family, friends, and loved ones of Kayla Smith. For her entire family, her sudden death is a huge loss, and we pray that God will give them the strength to cope.

Kayla’s soul rests in eternal peace.

Read More: How did Angie Mayhew die? Angie Mayhew a Wife of Star Wars Actor Peter Mayhew, Passes Away at 75