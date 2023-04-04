Who was Bushwhacker Butch Miller? How he died?

WWE Hall of Famer, Bushwhacker Butch Miller, passed away at the age of 78 on Sunday, leaving the wrestling world in mourning. His passing was confirmed by his family, who also disclosed that he had been enduring health problems for some time.

Who was Bushwhacker Butch Miller?

Bushwhacker Butch Miller was Born in Auckland, New Zealand; Miller began his wrestling career in the 1960s, where he wrestled under the ring name ‘Butcher’ before joining WWE in 1988 as one-half of The Bushwhackers tag team alongside Luke Williams.

The Bushwhackers quickly became fan favourites for their signature march to the ring, swinging their arms like a pair of marching soldiers. They also gained popularity for their comedic antics and child-friendly personas.

What was the Bushwhacker Butch Miller’s career?

During their time in WWE, The Bushwhackers competed in various feuds and won tag team titles in multiple promotions. They also appeared in various WWE events, including WrestleMania VII in 1991, where they faced The Nasty Boys for the tag team titles.

After their WWE stint, Miller and Williams continued to wrestle together in various promotions, including the independent circuit and New Japan Pro-Wrestling.

The wrestling community was shocked to learn of Miller’s passing, and many people have taken to social media to share their condolences and memories of the late wrestler.

What was the cause of death of Bushwhacker Butch Miller?

The exact cause of death is not known, but he was rushed to the hospital due to a brief illness, and he was declared.

Bushwhacker Butch Miller will always be remembered as a kind, gentle soul who brought joy to the wrestling world. His humorous antics and kid-friendly demeanour made him a fan favourite, and his family, friends, and fans will carry on his legacy.

Tributes to Bushwhacker Butch Miller:

WWE Hall of Famer, Mick Foley, wrote on Twitter, “I’m saddened to hear of the passing of my friend Butch Miller – a kind, gentle man who was loved by everyone he met.”

Former WWE wrestler John Bradshaw Layfield shared his thoughts on Twitter, saying, “Butch was an amazing man. One of the nicest and most giving people I have ever met.”

Miller’s wife, Hellen, also paid tribute to her husband in a statement to the media, saying, “Butch was a wonderful husband, father, and grandfather. He was loved by many and will be greatly missed.”

Read More: How did Stan Fraser Die? A talented and passionate musician dies