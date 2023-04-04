Who is Nicki Minaj married to now? Is Nicki Minaj Still Married to Kenneth Petty?

Nicki Minaj is a famous Trinidadian-American rapper and singer-songwriter.

Nicki Minaj well-recognized for her three mixtapes between 2007 and 2009- Playtime Is Over, Beam Me Up Scotty, and Sucka Free. In 2010, Nicki Minaj released her debut album “Pink Friday”.

Nicki Minaj also released three albums- Queen, Pink Friday: Roman Reloaded, and The Pinkprint.

In 2010, Nicki Minaj released her debut single “Massive Attack”. In 2023, Nicki Minaj will release “Red Ruby Da Sleeze” single.

Nicki Minaj also released many songs, including “Tukoh Taka”, “Super Freaky Girl”, “Bussin”, “What That Speed Bout!?”, “Love in the Way”, “Tusa”, “MotorSport”, “The Night Is Still Young”, “Barbie Dreams”, “Bed of Lies”, and more.

Nicki Minaj appeared in many tv shows such as My Super Sweet 16, Americas Next Top Model, The Cleveland Show, The Fabulous Life of…, Saturday Night Live, Keeping Up with the Kardashians, Carpool Karaoke, and more.

Nicki Minaj also acted in some movies like Ice Age: Continental Drift, Barbershop: The Next Cut, The Other Woman, and The Angry Birds Movie 2.

Nicki Minaj also appeared in many music videos like “Click Clack”, “Massive Attack”, “Check It Out”, “Moment 4 Life”, “Beez in the Trap”, “Did It On’em”, “I Am Your Leader”, and more.

How old is Nicki Minaj?

Nicki Minaj’s full name is Onika Tanya Maraj-Petty. Nicki Minaj’s age is 40 years. Nicki Minaj’s birth date is 8 December and birth year is 1982. Nicki Minaj was born to Robert Maraj and Carol Maraj in Port of Spain, Trinidad and Tobago.

Nicki Minaj has two siblings- Micaiah and Ming. Nicki Minaj’s father is Dougla descent and Nicki Minaj’s mother is Afro-Trinidadian ancestry.

Nicki Minaj did her studies at Fiorello H. LaGuardia High School of Music & Art and Performing Arts. Nicki Minaj’s nationality is American and Trinidadian.

Who is Nicki Minaj Husband?

Nicki Minaj is a married woman. Nicki Minaj’s husband is Kenny Petty. The couple got married in 2019. The couple is still together. The Couple have a child.

Nicki Minaj dated Safaree Samuels for 14 years before getting married. Nicki Minaj started a relationship with Safaree Samuels in 2000. In 2014, Nicki Minaj and Safaree Samuels split in 2014.

