Who is Jenny Mollen husband? How did Jenny Mollen and Jason Biggs meet?

Jenny Mollen is a famous American actress. Jenny Mollen is also published writer and essayist.

In 2000, Jenny Mollen made her television debut with the “18 Wheels of Justice” series.

In 2002, Jenny Mollen made her film debut with the “Influence” short film.

Jenny Mollen is famous for her role in the Angel, Crash (2008), Viva Laughlin (2007), and Girls (2014) series.

Jenny Mollen appeared in many television series such as Strong Medicine, Viva Laughlin, Chelsea Lately, Chelsea, Hawaii Five-0, Bachelor in Paradise: After Paradise, The Bachelorette, Chelsea Does, Law & Order: LA, and more.

Jenny Mollen acted in many films, including Searching for Haizmann, The Raven, My Best Friend’s Girl, L!fe Happens, Amateur Night, Billy Makes The Cut, Off the Ledge, Extracted, and more.

Where was Jenny Mollen born?

Jenny Mollen was born to Art Mollen in Phoenix, Arizona, United States. Jenny Mollen’s age is 43 years. Jenny Mollen’s date of birth is 30 May 1979.

Jenny Mollen’s mother is Christian and Jenny Mollen’s father is Jewish. Jenny Mollen has two siblings. Jenny Mollen’s nationality is American.

Jenny Mollen did her stdies at Chaparral High School and UCLA School of Theater, Film and Television.

Who is Jenny Mollen husband?

Jenny Mollen is a married woman. Jenny Mollen husband is Jason Biggs. He is also an actor and acted in many films and tv shows.

In January 2008, Jenny and Jason become engaged. Two months later, on April 23, 2008, Jenny and Jason married in Los Angeles, California.

In July 2008, Jenny and Jason held a formal wedding ceremony in Napa Valley.

Jenny Mollen gave birth to her first child (son) Sid Biggs on 15 February 2014. On 2 October 2017, Jenny Mollen gave birth to their second son, named Lazlo Biggs.

After living in Los Angeles for a few years, Jenny Mollen and her family moved to New York City in 2018.

How did Jenny Mollen and Jason Biggs meet?

Jenny Mollen and Jason Biggs met on the set of the movie “My Best Friend’s Girl”, where Jenny Mollen played Colleen, the new girl.

