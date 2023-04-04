Who is Darius Rucker married to now? Are Beth Leonard and Darius Rucker still married?

Darius Rucker is a notable American singer-songwriter and guitarist.

Darius Rucker is well-recognized as the he main singer and rhythm guitarist of rock band “Hootie & the Blowfish”.

Darius Rucker founded the band in 1986 at the University of South Carolina with Jim “Sonny” Sonnefeld, Mark Bryan, and Dean Felber.

The band teamed up with Darius Rucker to release 5 studio albums that charted on the Billboard Hot 100.

Darius Rucker wrote most of the songs along with the rest of the band.

In 2008, Darius Rucker signed to Capitol Nashville as a country music singer and released the album “Learn to Live”.

Darius Rucker released his debut single, “Don’t Think I Don’t Think About It”. Following this, Darius Rucker released two more singles—”It Won’t Be Like This for Long” and “Alright”.

“History is in the making” is Darius Rucker’s hit song. Darius Rucker will release “Same Beer Different Problems”, “My Masterpiece”, and “Ol’ Church Hymn” singles.

Darius Rucker released many songs suc as “Straight to Hell”, “Homegrown Honey”, “I Got Nothin'”, “Radio”, “For the First Time”, “Beers and Sunshine”, and more.

Darius Rucker also appeared in some tv shows like CMT Crossroads, Big Sky, The Voice, Live from Daryl’s House, Country Music Association Awards, Brad Paisley Thinks He’s Special, and more.

Darius Rucker Short Bio

Darius Rucker’s full name is Darius Carlos Rucker. Darius Rucker’s date of birth is 13 May 1966. Darius Rucker’s age is 56 years.

Darius Rucker was born to single mother Carolyn Rucker in Charleston, South Carolina, U.S.

Darius Rucker has five siblings. Darius Rucker’s height is 1.78 m. Darius Rucker’s nationality is American.

Who is Darius Rucker Wife?

Darius Rucker is a married man. Darius Rucker wife is Beth Leonard.

On April 21, 1995, Darius Rucker’s girlfriend Elizabeth Ann Phillips gave birth to Darius’ first child, named Carolyn Pearl Phillips.

In 2000, Darius Rucker married Beth Leonard. On May 16, 2001, Beth Leonard gave birth to Darius’ second daughter, Daniella Rose.

On October 27, 2004, Beth Leonard gave birth to a son, Jack Rucker. Darius Rucker and his wife, Beth Leonard, separated in 2020.

How much is Darius Rucker Net worth?

Darius Rucker’s net owrth is around $12 million. Darius Rucker has earned his income from his singing. Darius Rucker released several songs and served as lead singer and rhythm guitarist in some bands.

Darius Rucker wrote many songs for many artists. Darius Rucker also owns expensive cars and a big luxurious house.

