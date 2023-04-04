Police Claim the OKC Whiskey Barrel Saloon Shooting Resulted from a Motorcycle Gang Brawl

According to officials, who verified this to CBS News on Sunday, a shooting inside an Oklahoma City nightclub on Saturday left three people dead and three more wounded. One of the wounded, 34-year-old Tyler Myers, was detained at the Oklahoma County Detention Center after being charged with first-degree murder and released from the hospital.

Whiskey Barrel Shooting in a Saloon:

Authorities claim that a shooting at a bar southwest of Oklahoma City that left three people dead and three more wounded was caused by a conflict between several motorcycle gangs.

Authorities claim that many people used weapons in the confrontation on Saturday night at about 9 o’clock inside the Whiskey Barrel Tavern. A murder complaint led to the booking one suspect, who was also beaten, into the Oklahoma County Detention Center. He is not technically facing any charges.

The authorities have identified most victims, including two fatalities, Francisco Tanajara, 38, and Eric Oberholtzer, 29. Police are still awaiting the next-of-kin notice for the third deceased victim. Felicia Wallace, 35, and Clayton Owens, 36, were also hurt. According to a food train and fundraising for the family, Wallace was “severely hurt” while running the karaoke booth at Whiskey Barrel during the celebration.

Tyler Myers: Who is He?

According to authorities, it seems that a confrontation between motorcycle gangs inside the bar escalated to the point where many people were exchanging firearms.

American Mass Shootings:

Local reporters were informed by patrons of the well-known neighbourhood pub, The Whiskey Barrel Saloon, that it was where ‘we embrace one other when we come here. As we go home, we assume. This place is a family.

The well-known pub has now been added to the growing list of American locations that have seen mass shootings, which the Gun Violence Archive defines as occurrences in which four or more people are shot or killed. This is because of the slaughter that occurred on Saturday night. As of Monday, the database has recorded 136 mass shootings around the Country since the year’s beginning.

