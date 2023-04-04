Becky G is a famous American singer as well as an actress.

Becky G rose to fame in 2011 when she began posting videos of herself online covering the popular signature tune.

One of Becky G’s videos caught the attention of producer Dr. Luke, who later offered Becky a joint record deal with RCA Records and Kemosabe Records.

While Becky G was still working on her debut, she worked with will.i.am, Cher Lloyd and Cody Simpson as artists.

In 2013, Becky G released her single debut “Becky from the Block”. same year, Becky released her extended play, “Play It Again”.

In 2014, Becky G released her second single “Can’t Get Enough”. In 2019, Becky G released her debut studio album “Mala Santa”.

In 2023, Becky G release “Chanel”, “Te Quiero Besar”, and “Arranca” singles.

Becky G also released many singles such as “Amantes”, “Bailé Con Mi Ex”, “Mamiii”, “Pa Mis Muchachas”, “Mal de Amores”, “No Drama”, “Booty”, “Sin Pijama”, “Shower”, and more.

As an actress, Becky G acted in some movies such as Power Rangers, Good Mourning, Gnome Alone, and El Tux.

Becky G also appeared in many television shows, including La estación de la Calle Olvera, Latin American Music Awards of 2017, La Voz… Argentina, A Tiny Audience, Everybody Loves Natti, Austin & Ally, and more.

Becky G Age and Height

Becky G’s real name is Rebbeca Marie Gomez. Becky G’s age is 26 years. Becky G’s date of birth is 2 March 1997. Becky G was born to Alejandra “Alex” and Francisco “Frank” Gomez.

Becky G has three siblings- Stephanie Gomez, Frankie Gomez, and Alex Gomez. Becky G’s height is 1.54 m. Becky G’s nationality is American.

Who is Becky G Husband?

Becky G’s marital status is engaged.

Becky G is not married but she is in a romantic relationship.

Becky G confirmed in June 2016 that she is in a relationship. Becky G husband/boyfriend is Sebastian Lletget.

Sebastian Lelette is a famous American professional football player.

Becky G and Sebastian Lletget got engaged on 9 December 2022.

Becky G falsely claims to commit fraud in early 2023.

How long has Becky G been in a relationship?

Becky G is in a relationship with Sebastian Lletget since 2016. Becky G and Sebastian Lletget have been in a relationship for the past six years.

After being in a relationship for six years, the couple got engaged in 2022.

