How many times did Neil Diamond marry? Who is Neil Diamond’s current wife?

Neil Diamond is a popular American singer and songwriter.

Neil Diamond’s record sales of more than 130 crores. Neil Diamond is one of the best selling musicians of all time.

Neil Diamond famous dong is “Sweet Caroline”. Neil Diamond hit songs are “Song Sung Blue”, “Cracklin’ Rosie”, “Longfellow Serenade”, “If You Know What I Mean”, “I’ve Been This Way Before”, “Desirée”, “America”, “Yesterday’s Songs”, “You Don’t Bring Me Flowers”, and “Heartlight”.

Neil Diamond also made his acting debut with “The Jazz Singer” film as Jess Robin.

Neil Diamond also appeared Mannix, “The Many Deaths of Saint Christopher”, Keeping Up With The Steins, and Saving Silverman tv shows.

In 1966, Neil Diamond made his first studio album “The Feel of Neil Diamond”. Neil Diamond released many albums like Classic Diamonds, A Cherry Cherry Christmas, Acoustic Christmas, Lovescape, The Best Years of Our Lives, and more.

In 1962, Neil Diamond made his first single debut “You Are My Love at Last”. Neil Diamond also released many single such as “Pretty Amazing Grace”, “Midnight Train to Georgia”, “Something Blue”, “Hooked on the Memory of You”, “Headed for the Future”, “I Dreamed a Dream”, and more.

Neil Diamond Age

Neil Diamond’s full name is Neil Leslie Diamond. Neil Diamond’s age is 82 years. Neil Diamond’s date of birth is 24 January 1941. Neil Diamond was born to Akiva Diamond and Rose Diamond in New York City, U.S.

Neil Diamond did his school at Erasmus Hall High School, Abraham Lincoln High School, and Surprise Lake Camp. Neil Diamond is attended from New York University. Neil Diamond dropped out his college.

Who is Neil Diamond Wife Now?

Neil Diamond is a married man. Neil Diamond married three times. Currently, Neil Diamond wife is Katie McNeil.

Neil Diamond, 70, announced on Twitter on September 7, 2011, that he was engaged to 41-year-old Katie McNeil Diamond.

The couple got married in Los Angeles in 2012 in front of their friends and family. The couple is still together.

Who is Neil Diamond ex-wife?

Neil Diamond got divorced from his two wives.

Neil Diamond first married his high school sweetheart Janae Posner in 1963. Jayne Posner became a schoolteacher.

Neil Diamond and Janine Posner have two daughters. The couple separated in 1967 and two years later, in 1969, the couple got divorced.

On December 5, 1969, Neil Diamond married Marcia Murphey. He is a production assistant. The couple has two sons.

Neil Diamond and Marcia Murphy divorced in 1994 or 1995, after 25 years of marriage.

Neil Diamond Dating

Neil Diamond began a new relationship in 1996, following his divorce from second wife Marcia Murphy.

Neil Diamond’s girlfriend is Australian Rae Farley. The couple met in Brisbane, Australia. The couple stayed in a relationship for a long time and then later separated.

