Ellen DeGeneres’ Tearful Moments on Her Talk Show Regarding Dog Adoption

Ellen DeGeneres is an American comedian, actress, and television host. She first gained national recognition in the 1990s as a stand-up comedian and later starred in her sitcom, “Ellen,” which aired from 1994 to 1998. In 1997, she made headlines when she came out as a lesbian on an episode of her show, becoming one of the first openly gay celebrities in Hollywood.

Ellen DeGeneres presented the talk show “The Ellen DeGeneres Show” for a long time. During all seasons, a few awkward moments happened on the show. When we remind these moments, Dakota Johnson comes to our mind, but apart from this case, Ellen feels very emotional about the adoption case of a dog.

Ellen Degeneres: When she cried on her talk show

In total, 19 seasons of her talk show, 3,294 episodes were aired during these seasons; so many emotional moments happened in this talk show. In the two-decade long-run performance, fans saw so many things on this show.

Ellen makes a very close bond with the show’s staff; she felt very emotional in her final episode.

Ellen talked about her team “You surrounded me with so much love and support. You nurtured me, and you found a way to make me shine brighter than I could do it by myself. You helped me be my best. I love you more than I can say.”

She further said, “To all of you who have watched me and supported me, thank you so much for this platform,” she said. “And I hope that what I’ve been able to do in the last 19 years has made you happy, and that I was able to take a little bit of pain away from a bad day or anything you’re going through.”

Ellen DeGeneres: Tears over a dog adoption situation

Ellen DeGeneres is an avid animal lover, one of their pets is named Iggy; she could not take care of this dog. At that time, Ellen thought this was the best time to hand over the dog to another family who unconditionally loved the dog.

But she quickly understood that this was not the proper way to give the dog, so she signed the paper and wrote that she could not care for this puppy. She said, “I guess I signed a piece of paper that says if I can’t keep Iggy, it goes back to the rescue organization, which is not someone’s home, which is not a family; I thought I did a good thing. I tried to find a loving home for the dog because I couldn’t keep it.”

Ellen DeGeneres : Carrer in a glance

After “Ellen” ended, DeGeneres continued her career as a successful talk show host, hosting “The Ellen DeGeneres Show” since 2003. The show has won multiple Daytime Emmy Awards and has become known for its positive, uplifting tone and emphasis on kindness and generosity. DeGeneres has also been a vocal advocate for various social and political causes, including animal rights, LGBTQ+ rights, and environmentalism.

However, in recent years, there have been controversies surrounding DeGeneres, including accusations of creating a toxic work environment on her show and mistreating staff. In 2020, she announced that her show would end after its 19th season.

