Cian Geraghty Passed Away – Cause of Death Explained

Cian Geraghty sudden and tragic death shocked and devastated the community. After a thorough search last week, the RIB crew of the Oranmore Maree Coastal Search Unit (OMCSU) found Cian’s body on Saturday, April 1, 2023. Cian’s death shocked the community, and many are still grieving.

Cian’s kind and gentle nature made him a great friend, and he was always willing to lend a helping hand. Those who knew him have been left with a huge void in their lives due to his sudden and untimely death.

Who Was Cian Geraghty?

In Bunrower, Westport, County Mayo, Cian Geraghty was born and raised. He was raised along with one sibling, Alma. He offered a calming atmosphere and was quite friendly. People who knew him were inspired by him, and his life won the hearts of many.

His friends respected him for his genuineness and quirky sense of humor. His friends described him as a fun-loving individual who loved to laugh. Since Cian was so kind, intelligent, and attractive, many people loved him and will never forget him.

What happened to Cian Geraghty?

It has been reported that a man in his 30s recovered from the water. The body has been transported to the University Hospital Galway. A body was identified as Cian Geraghty’s.

Cian is survived by his parents, Michael and Majella, sister Alma and her partner Arlene. The funeral service will occur at the Aughagower community centre on Tuesday evening from 5 pm – 7 pm, followed by a mass at St Patrick’s Church in Aughagower on Wednesday at 11 am. Cian will be buried at Aughavale Cemetery in Westport after the service.

How Did Cian Geraghty Die? Cause of Death Explained

Sadly, Cian Geraghty passed away in Bunrower, Westport, County Mayo. An OMCSU RIB crew found Cian Geraghty near Renville after he was reported missing last week.

He was discovered in the water by the Royal National Lifeboat Institute (RNLI). Currently, no cause of death has been determined for Cian Geraghty. Cian’s family is in our thoughts and prayers right now.

Cian Geraghty Funeral:

This Tuesday, Cian will lie in repose in the Aughagower Community Center from 5 to 7 pm. At 11 am, the funeral service will occur at St. Patrick’s Church in Aughagower, followed by burial at Aughavale Cemetery.

At www.churchtv.ie/aughagower, live streaming of the Ceremony will be available. Anyone who wishes to send condolences to the family can do so.

Read More: How did Stan Fraser Die? A talented and passionate musician dies