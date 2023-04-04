Christine McVie of Fleetwood Mac Died of Natural Causes

McVie, a classically trained musician, was born in Greenodd, England, to a music teacher Father. Christine Perfect was a British band Chicken Shack member in the late 1960s. She joined Fleetwood Mac after marrying its bassist, John McVie when guitarist and founder Peter Green still directed the band. Before Stevie Nicks and Lindsey joined in 1974, and the band catapulted to popularity, the band went through multiple lineup changes.

Christine, Did She Die of Cancer?

Christine McVie, the singer-songwriter behind some of Fleetwood Mac’s greatest songs, died on Wednesday following a short illness, according to a statement posted by her family on her verified Instagram account. According to her family’s information, Christine died peacefully that morning, Wednesday, November 30, 2022, in the hospital. They also said she was with her family.

Moreover, they begged the audience to keep Christine in their thoughts, respect the family’s privacy at this terrible time, and remember Christine’s extraordinary life as a valued human being. Also posted to her account was a note recognising McVie. Christine, she added, was really one-of-a-kind, outstanding, and highly gifted. According to Mac, she was also the finest friend someone could have and the best musician in their band.

Who did She Marry?

Christine McVie had two spouses throughout her lifetime: John McVie and Eddy Quintela. John McVie was the principal bassist for Fleetwood Mac. He married Christine in 1968, although they were only married until 1976. Playing in the same band placed a strain on the couple’s marriage. In an interview with Rolling Stone, Christine stated that she and John broke up mid-tour. She also said that she had to do it for her sanity.

Stevie Nicks described the separation uniquely. She said that Chris and John weren’t dating because John drank too much. John realised he needed to quit drinking, but none would haul him over and hang him.

Quintela and Christine married in 1986. He was a writer, songwriter, and musician who played the piano. According to In Touch Weekly, he helped co-write a handful of Christine’s songs. Despite their divorce in 2003, they cooperated on McVie’s solo album, released the following year. Quintela died in 2020.

Christine McVie has relationships with other Fleetwood Mac members and John McVie. She also disclosed to Rolling Stone that she strongly connected with Curry Grant, the band’s lighting designer. They shared Christine’s house for a year.

Kristy Mcvie has Any Children?

Christine McVie has no children. According to Smooth Radio, Fleetwood Mac switched Christine’s priorities, leaving little opportunity for her to have children. She said that she had never had children and had always worked. She further said that she and Stevie found it more difficult when the brothers had children.

Christine told In Touch Weekly that she and Nicks had a Fleetwood Mac “marriage.” She said that she and Stevie were married to members of Fleetwood Mac. They did just that, which harmed their marriage.

