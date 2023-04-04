Christina Koch becomes the first woman to fly to the moon 

NASA has revealed the names of the people who will fly around the moon, which included Christina Koch, who will be the first woman to go on this 10-day mission that will take place in 2024.

Who is Christina Koch?

Christina Hammock Koch, 44, spent most of her childhood in Jacksonville, North Carolina, and earned her bachelor’s and Master’s degree in engineering.

She worked as an electrical engineer for NASA at the Goddard Space Flight Center in Maryland.

She has contributed to creating scientific instruments for several robotic NASA missions, such as the Van Allen Probes, which investigated the radiation environment close to Earth, and the Juno Jupiter orbiter.

The Artemis mission would be her second spaceflight since March 2019, when she was launched into space on the Soyuz MS-12 spacecraft with her crewmates, where she served as a Flight engineer on the ISS. She was in space for 328 days, which is more time than any other woman has ever spent on a single mission.

Artemis Moon Mission: first moon-bound mission since 1972

The mission aims to create a sustained human presence on the moon. Also, it will assess the Orion spacecraft’s suitability for carrying people.

Since the final Apollo trip in December 1972, when Eugene Cernan and Harrison Schmitt walked on the moon, no humans have visited or been in orbit around it. This occurred over 50 years ago.

Without anyone, the Orion spacecraft has already successfully circled the moon. Yet the Artemis program hopes to return humans to the moon successfully this time and eventually send them as far as Mars and beyond.

The Artemis expedition includes 4 missions, each of which will cost around $4.1 billion, and by 2025 the project will cost up to $93 billion, according to an audit done by NASA.

NASA’s Artemis 2 moon mission’s four astronauts

In a NASA ceremony in Houston, Texas, broadcast live on Monday, three American and one Canadian astronaut were announced.

In that event, all four astronauts that will take part in the 10-day mission to the moon were confirmed.

The 4 people include- Reid Wiseman, who will serve as a commander; Victor Glover, who will be the pilot for the mission; and Christina Koch and Canada’s Jeremy Hansen, who will serve as mission specialists.

Christina Koch is setting history as the first woman to go to the vicinity of the moon, along with Victor Glover, who will be the first black person, and Mr. Hansen, who will be the first non-American to fly to the moon.