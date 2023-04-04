Butch Pedersen, the Head Coach of West Branch, Died After A Battle with Cancer

Butch Pedersen, a longtime West Branch High School football coach, died. Let’s look at Butch Pedersen’s Cause of Death and How Did West Branch Football Coach Butch Pedersen Die in Detail.

Butch Pedersen Died in What Manner?

Butch Pedersen, a famed West Branch football coach, died of cancer on Monday morning. The West Branch Community School District superintendent, Marty Jimmerson, confirmed the news on Monday and said a memorial ceremony would be held at the school in his honour.

“Our veteran West Branch football coach, Butch Pedersen, went suddenly after a cancer struggle, leaving us inconsolable.

Butch significantly influenced hundreds of student-athletes throughout his 40 years as head football coach. He was known for never putting himself first, demanding high standards from his players, and taking great delight in representing the West Branch community on the football field. He’ll be sorely missed.”

Pedersen was one of Iowa’s most successful football coaches, and he continued to coach last season after being diagnosed with cancer. Pedersen led the Bears to three state titles and over 300 wins.

Instead of a traditional memorial ceremony, Jimmerson states that the Pedersen family solicits donations to a remembrance scholarship or medical expense fund. The details of Pedersen’s memorial ceremonies are still unknown.

Mr. Butch Pedersen, The Following is the Cause of Death:

Butch Pedersen was said to have a pleasant personality. With the recent news, many people must be interested in Butch Pedersen’s cause of death.

Butch Pedersen was diagnosed with myelodysplastic syndrome, a kind of blood cancer, in October 2022. Butch started getting hospice care last week, according to Pedersen’s son, Lance Pedersen. Pedersen says the condition “continues to progress, and we cannot control it.”

Butch spoke with coaches Kirk Ferentz, Dan McCarney, and Lavar Woods individually on Friday, according to Lance. Lance said the football staff and the team met on Friday to discuss the challenging situation. Pedersen led the West Branch Bears to three state titles in 1989, 1991, and 1992.

Butch Pedersen, Who was He? And His Professional Life

Since 1983, West Branch’s head football coach has been James “Butch” Pedersen. He has the longest head coaching tenure at West Branch High School in the program’s history. It is also the most historical in the regular season and the playoffs.

Coach Pedersen replaced Tom Nosbish as head coach for the 1982 season. In his first season, the Bears went 8-1. Marvin Cook, a future two-time All-Big Ten and All-American, played on the 1983 team. The New England Patriots also selected him in the 1989 NFL Draft, and he went on to earn three NFL All-Pro tight end trophies.

Coach Pedersen has accomplished a great deal both on and off the field. He has been a teacher at the West Branch district since 1975. Before attending West Branch High School, he taught at elementary and junior high schools. During his first season, he was a junior high coach for the West Branch football team in 1975. He was the Fresh-Soph head coach in 1976. He aided the varsity squad in 1977. In 1978, Pedersen was named varsity defensive coordinator.

Butch served as a substitute teacher at West Branch High School. Coach Pedersen enjoys watching the Green Bay Packers and the Iowa Hawkeyes at Kinnick and Carver Stadiums.

