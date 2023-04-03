Who is the father of Michelle Williams baby? How long were Heath Ledger and Michelle Williams together?

Michelle Williams is a popular American actress. Michelle Williams is well-recognized as the daughter of politician and trader Larry R. Williams.

In 1993, Michelle Williams made her television debut with the “Baywatch” series. In 1994, Michelle Williams made her film debut with the “Lassie” film.

In 2022, Michelle Williams appeared in the “Showing Up” and “The Fabelmans” films.

Michelle Williams is also famous for her role in the Dawson’s Creek, Raising Caines, and Fosse/Verdon television series.

In 2012, Michelle Williams appeared in the “Paradise” music video.

Michelle Williams also acted in theatre plays such as The Cherry Orchard, Killer Joe, Blackbird, Smelling a Rat, and Cabaret.

Michelle Williams also acted in many movies, including Halloween H20: 20 Years Later, The United States of Leland, Land of Plenty, Brokeback Mountain, Synecdoche, New York, My Week with Marilyn, Oz the Great and Powerful, Venom, Venom: Let There Be Carnage, and more.

How old is Michelle Williams?

Michelle Williams’s full name is Michelle Ingrid Williams. Michelle Williams’s birth date is 9 September 1980. Michelle Williams’s age is 42 years. Michelle Williams was born to Larry R. Williams and Carla Ingrid Williams in Kalispell, Montana, U.S.

Michelle Williams has four siblings- Paige Williams, Jason Williams, Sara Williams, and Kelley Williams. Michelle Williams did her 9th grade at Santa Fe Christian Schools. Michelle Williams’s nationality is American.

Who was Michelle Williams Husband?

The marital status of Michelle Williams is Married. Michelle Williams married twice. Currently, the husband of Michelle Williams is Thomas Kail. He is a theater director.

Michelle Williams and Thomas Kail married in 2020 and are currently together.

Michelle Williams first married Phil Elverum in 2018. He is a popular musician. After a year of marriage, in 2019, the couple got divorced.

How long were Heath Ledger and Michelle Williams together?

Michelle Williams was in a romantic relationship before the two married. Michelle Williams began a relationship with actor Heath Ledger in 2004. After being in a relationship for three years, Michelle Williams and Heath Ledger have called it quits.

Who is the father of Michelle Williams baby?

Michelle Williams has given birth to a daughter named Matilda Ledger with her boyfriend. Michelle Williams has two children with her second husband, Thomas Kail, one of whom is named Hurt Kail.

Read Also:- Who is Shane McAnally Wife? Is Shane McAnally still married?