USSR boxing champion Igor Vysotsky, who fought Muhammad Ali, has now died

Heavyweight boxing champion of the USSR, Igor Vysotsky, passed away on April 2, 2023, at 70.

Who was Igor Vysotsky?

From 1971 through 1980, Soviet boxer Igor Yakovlevich Vysotsky competed in boxing championships. He was a Soviet Heavyweight champion, 5 feet 11 inches tall, and weighed 202-203 pounds in his prime.

Since he was 6 years old, he received training from Yakov Antonovich, who later served as his son’s mentor.

Igor completed his graduation from the Magadan teachers Training institute to become a physical education teacher. Still, he later got motivated to participate in the 1966 Magadan municipal championship, where he made his debut but was defeated.

After that, he competed in the national boxing fight at Alma-Ata in 1971, finishing in second place, and took part in his first international boxing match the following year, in 1973.

Though he never participated in the Olympics, he was still very popular since his fight with three-time champion Teofilo Stevenson, where he knocked him down twice, outlasting more than 200 of his opponents.

Igor Vysotsky Cause of death

Igor Vysotsky, the Soviet boxing champion, passed away on April 2, 2023, at 69. The department did not disclose the reason for his death. The death of the boxer broke the hearts of his many fans, who loved and adored him very much and loved watching him play.

Igor Vysotsky was a true champion in and out of the ring. He was highly respected for his dedication to his sport and how he carried himself in and out of the ring. He inspired many young boxers and was a role model for them to strive for greatness.

Paying tributes to the late boxer

Upon hearing the sad news, many of his fans took to social media to express their grief and sadness and also extended their condolences to his family, who is going through such a difficult time.

They called him a boxer with a big heart who is leaving behind such a bright memory. They also called him a class act with impressive and outstanding quality and excellence.

Igor Vysotsky inspired many, training hard and taking every fight seriously. He was constantly ready to encourage new boxers, giving tips and direction to those just starting.

