Star Wars fandom mourns the loss of Peter Mayhew’s wife, Angie Mayhew, Cause of Death Explained

Peter Mayhew was a British American actor best known for portraying Chewbacca in one of the most popular movie franchises, Star Wars. He played Chewbacca in all of the live-action movies from the 1977 original to 2015’s The Force Awakens before retiring from his role.

He was taken in for the role of Chewbacca because of his incredible height, 7 feet 3 inches, and amazing acting skills.

The role of Chewbacca was originally intended for David Prowse, who was 6 foot 6 inches, but he chose to play Darth Vader. This led George Lucas, the director, to cast Peter Mayhew as Chewbacca.

Who is Angie Mayhew, Peter Mayhew’s wife?

Mary Angelique Mayhew, or Angie Mayhew, was the wife of Peter Mayhew, who played Chewbacca in the famous Star Wars movie franchise.

Since the passing of Peter Mayhew in 2019, she has been very active on social media and often used to post about her husband, honoring his memory and the legacy he left behind.

The couple married in 1999 in Texas, and Peter became the stepfather of Angie’s three children.

Earlier this year, Angie expressed her disappointment about how her husband’s memorabilia from Star Wars was being auctioned off without her knowing. When the auctioneers learned about it, the memorabilia were sent to The Peter Mayhew Foundation.

How did Angie Mayhew die?

The Peter Mayhew foundation announced Angie Mayhew’s death on Sunday, 2 April 2023. “It is with deep hearts that we announce the demise of our dear Angie Mayhew,” the statement said.

She passed away due to complications from having two heart valves replaced. She is now in the stars with her beloved, Peter Mayhew. The statement concluded that her compassion, love, and kindness would never be forgotten,” the statement concluded.

Mourning the loss of Angie Mayhew

Many Star Wars fans are now paying tribute to Peter Mayhew’s wife. They expressed their shock and grief upon hearing the devastating news.

One fan recalled how she was always there on Star Wars weekends, around in the background, quietly supporting her husband. That was necessary, especially considering he had not yet rebuilt his hips and knees.

Many other fans also were supportive and expressed their condolences, talking about the memories they shared with the star and how sorry they were about the sudden death of his wife.

