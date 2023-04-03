Oscar-winning Japanese Musician Ryuichi Sakamoto dies at 71

Ryuichi Sakamoto was a notable Japanese composer, actor, and record producer.

Ryuichi Sakamoto, well recognized for writing the haunting score to ‘Merry Christmas, Mr Lawrence’ as well as winning an Oscar for 1987’s ‘The Last Emperor’, has died aged 71.

Japanese musician Ryuichi Sakamoto’s management team announced that he had died on March 29, 2023.

Japanese composer Ryuichi Sakamoto also dabbled in classical music, such as The Beatles music and Bach, early in his career.

In 1978 Ryuichi Sakamoto, with the co-possible band “Yellow Magic Orchestra” did not keep up. Ryuichi Sakamoto was well recognized for his soundtrack work, as were the many awards he received.

Ryuichi Sakamoto wrote the score, as well as working with David Bowie in the 1983 film “Merry Christmas, Mr. Lawrence”. Four years later, Ryuichi Sakamoto won a Golden Globe as well as an ‘Oscar for Best Music’ for his score for “The Last Emperor”.

After this, Ryuichi Sakamoto worked on many films and musicals. Ryuichi Sakamoto also starred in “The Revenant” in 2015.

How did Ryuichi Sakamoto die?

Recently, news of Ryuichi Sakamoto’s death has been surfacing. Ryuichi Sakamoto died on 28 March 2023 in Tokyo, Japan. When Ryuichi Sakamoto died, he was 71 years old. Ryuichi Sakamoto’s death was announced on 2 April 2023.

Ryuichi Sakamoto’s cause of death was cancer. He was undergoing treatment for his cancer for some time.

According to a statement- “We would like to share one of Sakamoto’s favorite quotes: ‘Ars longa, vita brevis.’ art is long life is short.”

What is Ryuichi Sakamoto famous for?

Ryuichi Sakamoto was well-recognized as a Japanese pop pioneer and Oscar-winning composer. Ryuichi Sakamoto’s career influenced experimentalism, pop and Oscar-winning filmmaking.

Where was Ryuichi Sakamoto born?

Ryuichi Sakamoto was born to his parents in Tokyo, Japan. Ryuichi Sakamoto’s date of birth was 17 January 1952. Ryuichi Sakamoto’s height was 1.71 m.

Ryuichi Sakamoto did his studies at the Tokyo National University of Fine Arts and Music. Ryuichi Sakamoto’s nationality was Japanese.

Ryuichi Sakamoto was married three times. Ryuichi Sakamoto was married for the first time in 1972 and after two years of marriage, got divorced. Ryuichi Sakamoto has a daughter from his first wife.

Subsequently, Ryuichi Sakamoto married Akiko Yano in 1982. She is a famous Japanese pianist and singer. The couple made a lot of music together and Also worked with Yellow Magic Orchestra.

Ryuichi Sakamoto divorced his second wife in August 2006. Ryuichi Sakamoto has a daughter named Miu Sakamoto with his second wife, Akiko Yano. She is also a popular J-pop singer.

After this, Ryuichi Sakamoto married for the third time to his manager, Norika Sora. The couple has two children.

