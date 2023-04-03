Napoli vs Milan: Rafael Leao scores twice as AC Milan humiliates Napoli’s leaders.

Rafael Leao, the striker for AC Milan, scored twice to help his team defeat league leaders Napoli 4-0 on the road on Sunday, lifting Stefano Pioli’s team to third place overall. Milan has 51 points, one more than Internazionale in fourth place and four less than Lazio in second place. At the top, Napoli leads by 20 points.

Napoli vs Milan:

“This is merely the starting point. We have nine more Serie A games, and we need to approach them with the same mentality because we’ve lost chances in the past and can’t do it again. Although this is a good victory, it only consists of one game, Pioli told DAZN. The first of three contests between the clubs was the game. Later this month, they will also compete against one another in the Champions League quarterfinals.

“Whatever the outcome this evening, it wouldn’t impact the Champions League because that will be a completely different experience, atmosphere, and everything. We will be able to analyse the game and determine where we excelled or room for improvement, Pioli continued. After 17 minutes, the visitors took the lead when Leao took a touch and skillfully chipped the ball over Napoli goalkeeper Alex Meret.

Without injured Serie A top scorer Victor Osimhen, Napoli, chasing their first Serie A championship since 1989–1990 and has finished second four times since 2013, struggled to get back into the game.

Leao entered the box, passed three Napoli defenders, and blasted the ball into the goal to give Milan the victory 14 minutes into the second half. After 67 minutes, Alexis Saelemaekers added a fourth goal with a solo effort in which he outran four defenders and put the ball through Meret’s legs. Napoli had not suffered a four-goal or more home defeat in a Serie A game in over 22 years.

