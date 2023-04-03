LSU vs Iowa: LSU defeats Iowa to earn their first NCAA women’s basketball title.

The most points have been scored in a women’s championship game as LSU defeats Iowa 102-85 to claim its first NCAA women’s basketball title. After taking a 17-point lead into halftime thanks to a well-rounded offensive strategy and deadly accurate outside shooting, the Tigers held off the Hawkeyes’ heroic comeback to win the championship. Coach Kim Mulkey guided the Tigers to a 34-2 record and won her fourth national championship two years after taking over a demoralised 9-13 LSU team. In 2005, 2012, and 2019, she guided Baylor to victories. Caitlin Clark led Iowa with 30. Follow the action with the most recent women’s college basketball tournament scores and schedules.

LSU defeated Iowa 102–85 in the final score:

DALLAS — Third-seeded LSU defeated tournament underdog Cinderella Caitlin Clark and Iowa 102-85 thanks to 22 points from the bench by Jasmine Carson in just 22 minutes, claiming the 2023 title. Following LSU’s victory over Iowa to win the school’s first NCAA women’s basketball championship, guard Jasmine Carson thanks the supporters in the arena. After stops at Georgia Tech and West Virginia, Carson’s performance at her third school was astounding. The Tigers were also quite successful in their second season under Kim Mulkey. With 14 offensive rebounds converted into 14 second-chance points, LSU outrebounded its opponents 36–26. They also made ten three-pointers (their season-high is 11), shot 54% from the field, and held the lead for over 34 minutes.

LSU 75, Iowa 64 in the third quarter:

In the women’s NCAA championship game on Sunday in Dallas, LSU guard Alexis Morris, on the left, guards Caitlin Clark of Iowa. In this NCAA championship game, Iowa isn’t going away quietly. The Hawkeyes came roaring back in the third quarter to reduce the deficit to 11 points going into the fourth quarter of play after LSU increased its 17-point halftime lead to 21 points. To lead Iowa’s charge, Caitlin Clark took matters into her own hands by scoring nine points, all on threes. She has 25 points, which is the most of any player. Nevertheless, with 1:03 remaining in the quarter, Iowa centre Monika Czinano committed her fourth foul. Clark received a technical foul simultaneously, her fourth of the competition.

LSU leads Iowa 59 to 42 at the break:

LSU has a 17-point lead over Iowa at halftime thanks to some fantastic long-range shooting, putting the Tigers 20 minutes away from winning their first national championship. While playing Iowa in the NCAA women’s basketball championship game, LSU guard Jasmine Carson makes a three-point basket, which she celebrates. A game-high 21 points have been scored by senior Jasmine Carson, who has made all seven field goal attempts, including a buzzer-beating 3-pointer off the glass at the half’s conclusion.

LSU has made an astounding 9 of 12 3-point attempts for the contest. Caitlin Clark has 14 points for Iowa, all coming in the opening period. Nevertheless, she was forced to sit out the remainder of the period after accumulating her third foul as LSU grew its advantage. In the first half, 11 turnovers were made by Iowa.

