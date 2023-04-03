Is Kamie Crawford in a relationship? Who is Kamie Crawford Boyfriend?

Kamie Crawford is a popular American television host.

Kamie Crawford is also a beauty pageant winner. On 24 July 2010, she was crowned Miss Teen USA 2010 at the Atlantis Paradise Island Resort in the Bahamas.

Kamie Crawford is famous for her emotional intelligence and compassion on the famous TV show “Catfish”.

On November 1, 2009, Kamie Crawford was crowned Miss Maryland Teen USA 2010. Kamie Crawford trained for 5 months for the Miss Maryland Teen USA pageant and participated after talking to her friend.

Kamie Crawford won the Miss Photogenic Award. Kamie Crawford was coached by Lauren Merola, Miss Pennsylvania USA 2008.

In 2019, Kamie Crawford hosted the second half of season 7 of the “Catfish” television series, along with basketball player Nick Young, singer Elle King, soccer player Justin Combs, actress Kimiko Glenn, and model Slick Woods.

In 2020, Kamie Crawford became a permanent co-host of the MTV series. Kamie Crawford Hosting Issa Rae’s Reality Show for Sweet “Life: Los Angeles Reunion”.

Currently, Kamie Crawford “Are You the One?” is hosting, which began airing in January 2023 on Paramount Plus.

How old is Kamie Crawford?

Kamie Crawford’s full name is Kameran “Kamie” Crawford. Kamie Crawford’s date of birth is 25 October 1992. Kamie Crawford’s age is 30 years. Kamie Crawford was born to Victor and Carla Crawford in Cleveland, Ohio, U.S.

Kamie Crawford has four siblings- Victoria, Karynton, and twins, Kenadi and Kendal. Kamie Crawford’s height is 5 feet 9 inches. Kamie Crawford’s hair color is brown and her eyes color is also brown.

Kamie Crawford did her studies at Winston Churchill High School and Georgetown University, the New York Film Academy, and Fordham University.

Who is Kamie Crawford Boyfriend?

Kamie Crawford is a unmarried woman. Kamie Crawford was in a relationship but currently, she is single. Kamie Crawford boyfriend was Gordon Dillard.

Kamie Crawford and Gordon Dillard are in a relationship in 2016. After being in a six-year relationship, the couple are set to separate in the early months of 2022.

Who is Gordon Dillard?

Gordon Dillard’s full name is Gordon Lee Dillard. Gordon Dillard is 59 years old. Gordon Dillard was born on May 20, 1964. Gordon Dillard is a retired American professional baseball pitcher.

Gordon Dillard played in Major League Baseball for the Baltimore Orioles in 1988 and the Philadelphia Phillies in 1989.

