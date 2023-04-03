Is Jelly Roll still married? How long has Jelly Roll been with his wife?

Jelly Roll is a popular American songwriter and performer. Jelly Roll is recognized for collaborations with Struggle Jennings, Lil Wyte, Yelawolf, Ryan Upchurch, and Tech N9ne.

Jelly Roll won 3 CMT Awards on 2 April 2023.

Parker McCollum (R) presents Jelly Roll with the Male Breakthrough Video of the Year Award for “Son of a Sinner” onstage during the 2023 CMT Music Awards at Moody Center on April 02, 2023 in Austin, Texas pic.twitter.com/LJmdpoUywa — celebs (@celebfashionnnn) April 3, 2023

On April 19, 2011, Jelly Roll released his debut studio album “Year Round” with Lil Wyte and BPZ.

On June 2, 2023, Jelly Roll will be releasing the “Whitsit Chapel” studio album.

On December 9, 2014, Jelly Roll released their first extended play, “Whiskey Sessions”. They also released the “Crosses and Crossroads” extended play.

In 2011, Jelly Roll released his debut mixtape “Gamblin’ on a White Boy 4”.

Jelly Roll also released Biggest Loser, Mid-Grade Miracle (The Boston George Story), Therapeutic Music 5, and Whiskey, Weed & Women mixtapes.

In 2015, Jelly Roll released his first single “Smoking Section”. In 2022, Jelly Roll released “Need a Favor”, “Son of a Sinner”, and “She” singles.

Jelly Roll also released some singles such as “Hate Goes On”, “I’m on It”, “Only”, “Dead Man Walking”, “Save Me”, “Only”, and “Wheels Fall Off”. Jelly Roll will release the “Son of the Dirty South” song.

Jelly Roll Short Bio

Jelly Roll’s real name is Jason DeFord. Jelly Roll’s age is 38 years. Jelly Roll’s date of birth is 4 December 1984. Jelly Roll was born to his parents in Antioch, Nashville, Tennessee, United States. Jelly Roll’s nationality is American.

Who is Jelly Roll Wife?

Jelly Roll is a married man. Jelly Roll wife’s name is Bunny Deford. Bunnie chases the DeFord Xo

Jelly Roll and Bunny Deford got married on 31 August 2016. The couple’s relationship is associated with Soul. The couple knows and understands each other very well.

Jelly Roll and Bunny Deford first met at a show in Las Vegas, NV, after which the pair married.

Jelly Roll said – we hit it”. Deford, next to this, said- “She fell in love with the saddest eyes in the room.”

The couple has two children from a previous relationship.

Read Also:- Napoli vs Milan: Rafael Leao scores twice as AC Milan humiliates Napoli’s leaders.