Iconic Diana Ross impersonator Crystal woods death, Cause of death Explained

Crystal Woods, a famous Diana Ross impersonator in Las Vegas, has died.

Who was Crystal Woods?

Crystal Woods was born on April 15, 1958, in Fort Lauderdale, Florida, to her mother, ‘Juanita Cherry,’ who was a single mother to her four children.

She graduated from high school in 1977, and then a talent scout, Lou Paciocco, discovered Crystal Woods in 1984. In 1980, Lou Paciocco opened a restaurant and nightclub in New York called “La Cage Aux Folles,” which took its name from the 1973 French drama “La Cage.”

This was then turned into a French-Italian movie of the same name, starring Nathan Lane and Robin Williams. It would then become one of the most popular shows and be attended by some of the best-known celebrities.

In 1984, Sunrise Musical theater also had Crystal Woods as a cast member. From her signature beehive wig to her shimmering sequin gowns, Diana Ross Impersonator quickly became a star of the drag scene.

She was known for her dynamic stage presence and uncanny ability to channel the legendary Diana Ross. Crowds throughout adored her, and her performances were always successful.

How did Crystal Woods die?

On March 2, 2023, the famous Diana Ross impersonator from Las Vegas passed away. The surveillance operator at Triple Crown Casinos, Glennie Aleire, shared the devastating news of Crystal Woods’s sudden passing on Facebook.

Her cause of death has not yet been released to the public, and the family has asked for privacy during this difficult time.

She was a champion for diversity and inclusivity in the drag community, and her shows were always a place for everyone to feel welcome. She was a beloved mentor and teacher to many up-and-coming drag queens, and her presence will be sorely missed.

Tributes paid to the late Diana Ross impersonator.

Many people paid tribute to the late drag queen on social media, writing about her talent as one of the sweetest souls.

She was an incredible entertainer and a true trailblazer in the drag queen community. She was an outspoken supporter of LGBTQ rights, encouraging numerous young people to become their true selves.

She will be cherished for her captivating enthusiasm and her heartfelt performances. Her friends, family, and fans in Las Vegas will miss her dearly.

