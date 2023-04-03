How long have Mia Goth and Shia LaBeouf dated? The couple are still together?

Mia Goths is a notable British actress. Mia Goths is well-recognized as the granddaughter of American artist Lee Jaffe and Brazilian actress Maria Gladys.

In 2013, Mia Goths made her acting debut with the “Nymphomaniac” film and “The Tunnel” television series.

In 2023, Mia Goths appears in the “Infinity Pool” film.

In 2022, Mia Goths appeared in the “Pearl”, and “The House”, and “X” film.

In 2015, Mia Goths appeared in “Wallander” television series.

Mia Goths acted in many movies such as Mayday, The Survivalist, A Cure for Wellness, The Staggering Girl, Suspiria, Emma, Everest, High Life, Marrowbone, Magpie, and more.

What is Mia Goths real name?

Mia Goths’s real name is Mia Gypsy Mello da Silva Goth. Mia Goths’s age is 29 years. Mia Goths’s date of birth is 25 October 1993. Mia Goths was born to her parents in Southwark, London, England.

Mia Goths also known as Brush Cut. Mia Goths’s father is Canadian and Mia Goths’s mother is Brazilian. Mia Goths did her studies at Sydenham School. Mia Goths’s nationality is Brazilian, British, Canadian.

Who is Mia Goths Husband?

Mia Goths is a married woman. Mia Goths husband is Shia LaBeouf. He is a popular American actor.

Mia Goths and Shia LaBeouf met on the set of “Nymphomaniac” in 2012.

After dating for a few years, the couple got married on 10 October 2016 in a Las Vegas ceremony. Two days later, a local official claimed that the couple was not legally married.

In September 2018, the couple announced that they had separated and filed for divorce. The couple reunited in February 2022 and Mia Goths was pregnant with Shia LaBeouf’s first child. In March 2022, the couple welcomed their daughter.

How long have Mia Goth and Shia LaBeouf dated?

Mia Goths and Shia LaBeouf previously dated for seven years from 2012 to 2018. After that after being separated for almost a year, the couple reunited in 2020 and have been together for 3 years from 2020 till the present time.

