How did Seymour Stein Die? The Record Executive Who Signed Madonna Is No More

A Businessman and music industry executive from the United States, Seymour Stein. In addition to being vice president of Warner Bros., he co-founded Sire Records. Records. Talking Heads, the Ramones, and The Pretenders were among the bands Stein signed with Sire and later became essential to the new wave movement of the 1970s and 1980s. Stein also signed Madonna. In 2005, he was admitted to the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame.

Musical Career:

Stein was born in Brooklyn, New York. He interned at King Records in Cincinnati, Ohio, as a high school student in the summers of 1957 and 1958. In 1958, he began working as a clerk for Billboard, a music industry publication; from 1961 to 1962, he was employed by King Records for two years.

Stein and record producer Richard Gottehrer established Sire Productions in 1966. From there, Sire Records was born, and it was on this label that Stein signed pioneering musicians like the Ramones and Talking Heads in 1975, the Pretenders in 1980, and Madonna in 1982. The Replacements, Depeche Mode, The Smiths, The Cure, Ice-T, Ministry, The Undertones, and Echo and the Bunnymen are just a few of the artists Sire has also signed. In 1966, Stein had the chance to sign Jimi Hendrix and praised him for his original music; however, after seeing Hendrix repeatedly argue with his friend Linda Keith and smash his guitar, Stein ultimately decided against doing so.

Stein held both the positions of vice president and president at Warner Bros. and Sire Records. Records up until his declared retirement on July 18, 2018. From 1976 to 1994 and again between April 2003 and the time he retired, he had a marketing and distribution agreement. On March 14, 2005, he was admitted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame under the lifetime achievement category. In 2016 on June 9 at the Songwriters Hall of Fame, Stein received the Richmond Hitmaker Award.

Legacy:

Belle and Sebastian, a Scottish musical group, wrote a song with the same name about Stein. The International Dance Music Awards in 2010 saw him win a Lifetime Achievement Award. In his autobiography, Ice-T described Stein as “cut from that cloth of the old-time music executives like Clive Davis, but he’s way more eccentric.”. A little bit more outlandish, cutting-edge, and edgy. He stated that while Stein occasionally voiced his concerns, he would never edit his musical output.

How did Seymour Stein Die?

Stein was married to Linda Stein, a music promoter and real estate executive, and the two were parents of two daughters. Late in the 1970s, they got divorced amicably. Stein didn’t get remarried. In 2017, he made his homosexuality public. His daughter Mandy Stein is a filmmaker. At 40, Samantha Stein, the eldest daughter of Stein, passed away from brain cancer in 2013. Stein released Siren Song: My Life in Music, his autobiography, in 2018. On April 2, 2023, Stein, who was 80 years old, passed away from cancer in his Los Angeles residence.

