How did Angie Mayhew die? Angie Mayhew a Wife of Star Wars Actor Peter Mayhew, Passes Away at 75

Angie Mayhew, who was 75 years old, passed away on Tuesday at her home in Boyd, Texas.

The Star Wars community is mourning after the passing of Angie Mayhew, the wife of beloved actor Peter Mayhew, who portrayed Chewbacca in the iconic film franchise.

Who was Angie Mayhew?

Angie Mayhew was a beloved figure in the Star Wars community, known for her unwavering support of her husband and his work in the franchise. The couple had been together for over twenty years and were devoted to one another.

In addition to supporting Peter’s career, Angie was an active Star Wars fan community member, regularly attending conventions and events with her husband. She was also known for her charitable work, including her support of the Peter Mayhew Foundation, which helps aid needy children.

What does Angie Mayhew’s family say about the death ?

In a statement, the Mayhew family expressed gratitude to supporters for their outpouring of love and support on Wednesday.

The statement read, “Angie was a constant presence by Peter’s side, supporting him in all of his endeavors, and we know that she will be deeply missed by all who knew and loved her.”

As they are still mourning Angie’s passing, the family has asked for privacy. They have also asked that any donations in her memory be made to the Peter Mayhew Foundation.

Tributes to Angie Mayhew:

The news of Angie Mayhew’s passing has sparked an outpouring of tributes from fans and colleagues in the Star Wars community.

Mark Hamill, who played Luke Skywalker in the original trilogy, tweeted, “RIP Angie Mayhew- the kindest, most patient and understanding woman I’ve ever known. The loss of a spouse is unbearable- my heart goes out to Peter & the family.”

Anthony Daniels, who portrayed C-3PO in the franchise, also paid tribute to Angie, writing, “So saddened to hear of the passing of Angie Mayhew. A lovely, warm person who will be missed by all who knew her. Rest in peace.”

The passing of Angie Mayhew is a great loss to the Star Wars community and to all who knew and loved her. She was kind and generous, dedicated to supporting her husband and giving back to those in need.

