CMT Music Awards 2023 : Here are the winners

CMT (Country Music Television) Music Awards were held on Sunday at Moody Center in Austin, Texas. Kane Brown and Kelsea Ballerini hosted this award show. The couple also performed at the event.
Kane Brown and Kelsea Ballerini also got nominated for the song “Thank God”. The couple won the coveted video o the year award and made history as the first husband and wife to win this award.
Through this award, they also got their first award in this category. Jelly Roll, a famous rapper and country singer, took three trophies to home. He also won the male breakthrough video of the year.
This was the 10th edition of the CMT Awards, and so many featured performances were given by Alanis Morissette, Gwen Stefani, Carrie Underwood, Keith Urban and LeAnn Rimes. Shania Twain Country music icon Shania Twain won the “CMT Equal Play Award”.
Female video of the year:
“HEARTFIRST” – Kelsea Ballerini
“Pick Me Up” – Gabby Barrett
“Heart Like a Truck” – Lainey Wilson
“Ghost Story” – Carrie Underwood
“What He Didn’t Do” – Carly Pearce
“Actin’ Up” – Miranda Lambert
“Humble Quest” – Maren Morris
Winner – “Heart Like a Truck” – Lainey Wilson
Male Video of the year :
“Wasted on You” – Morgan Wallen
“The Kind of Love We Make” – Luke Combs
“Like I Love Country Music” – Kane Brown
“Son of a Sinner” – Jelly Roll
“She Had Me at Heads Carolina” – Cole Swindell
“Human”- Cody Johnson
“Rock and a Hard Place” – Bailey Zimmerman
Winner – “Son of a Sinner” – Jelly Roll
Video of the year
“AA” – Walker Hayes
“You Proof” – Morgan Wallen
“The Kind of Love We Make” – Luke Combs
“Country On” – Luke Bryan
“Rich Man” – Little Big Town
“HEARTFIRST”- Kelsea Ballerini
“Wild Hearts” – Keith Urban
“Thank God” – Kane Brown & Katelyn Brown
“Bonfire at Tina’s” – Ashley McBryde, Caylee Hammack, Brandy Clark & Pillbox Patti
“No Body” – Blake Shelton
“Hate My Heart” – Carrie Underwood
“Human”- Cody Johnson
“Worth a Shot” – Elle King feat. Dierks Bentley
“Pick Me Up”- Gabby Barrett
“wait in the truck” – HARDY feat. Lainey Wilson
“Down Home” – Jimmie Allen
Winner – “Thank God” – Kane Brown & Katelyn Brown
Group/duo video of the year
Parmalee – “Take My Name”
The War and Treaty – “That’s How Love Is Made”
Zac Brown Band – “Out in the Middle”
Dan + Shay – “You (Performance Video)”
Lady A – “Summer State of Mind”
Little Big Town – “Hell Yeah”
Winner – Zac Brown Band – “Out in the Middle”
Male breakthrough video of the year
Jackson Dean – “Don’t Come Lookin’”
Jelly Roll – “Son of a Sinner” *WINNER
Nate Smith – “Whiskey on You”
Bailey Zimmerman – “Fall in Love”
Corey Kent – “Wild as Her”
Drake Milligan – “Sounds Like Something I’d Do”
Winner – Jelly Roll – “Son of a Sinner”
Female breakthrough video of the year
Megan Moroney – “Tennessee Orange” *WINNER
Morgan Wade – “Wilder Days”
Tiera Kennedy – “Found It in You”
Avery Anna – “Narcissist”
Kylie Morgan – “If He Wanted to He Would”
MacKenzie Porter – “Pickup”
Winner – Megan Moroney – “Tennessee Orange”
Collaborative video of the year
Kane Brown & Katelyn Brown – “Thank God”
Midland feat. Jon Pardi – “Longneck Way to Go”
Russell Dickerson feat. Jake Scott – “She Likes It”
Thomas Rhett & Katy Perry – “Where We Started”
lle King feat. Dierks Bentley – “Worth a Shot”
HARDY feat. Lainey Wilson – “Wait in the truck” *WINNER
Ingrid Andress with Sam Hunt – “Wishful Drinking”
Winner – HARDY feat. Lainey Wilson – “Wait in the truck”
