Brenham shooting: A teen killed in birthday party shooting

According to the police, one person died after the Brenham birthday party shooting.

What happened at the Brenham shooting?

According to the authorities, Brenham, they responded to a grievance call about a shooting at a birthday party on Saturday in the 1200 block of E. Tom Green Street near Woodson Lane in Brenham at around 10:00 PM.

According to several neighbors in the area, several suspects were involved in the shooting at Brenham, and multiple fires were shot.

The motive behind the shootings is still not been uncovered by the police. But according to the witnesses, a large group of teens got into a fight at the birthday party, and suddenly shots got fired by multiple people, leaving 2 people fatally injured.

Police arrive on the scene.

When the police arrived, they saw numerous teens and parents running away from the area. The police, upon enquiring, got to know that many fires were shot and at least one person was injured. Upon reaching the scene, they found 2 people brutally shot. Duty paramedics were treating the 2 people with first aid.

The police have not yet revealed information about the victim, but KWHI radio in Brenham released a statement saying the victim was a 17-year-old male.

The Washington County hospital’s ambulance was called, and they immediately arrived. They then took both of them to the Baylor Scott and White hospital, where they were taken into the emergency room for immediate medical assistance.

One of the victims later dies in a hospital.

Unfortunately, one of the victims succumbed to his injuries and later died in the hospital. The other victim fortunately survived and, after his treatment, was released from the hospital.

The police are still investigating the shooting investigation, and the authorities have asked the public to come forward if they know anything about the incident since the people behind this incident are still roaming freely and have not been caught yet by the police.

The victim’s family is also asking to help get justice for their deceased son from anyone who can help. They have also asked for privacy from reporters and such people as they are going through a difficult time.

The authorities have also urged people to contact Detective Conner Caskey at 979-337-7378 if they know anything about the case.

