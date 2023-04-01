Who is Vanessa Williams current husband? Who did Vanessa Williams have kids with?

Vanessa Williams is a famous American actress, singer as well as dancer. Vanessa Williams won the title of Miss America 1984.

Vanessa Williams also famous for her debut album “The Right Stuff”.

In 1988, Vanessa Williams released her first single debut “The Right Stuff”.

As a singer, Vanessa Williams released many singles and albums such as “Work to Do”, “The Way That You Love”, “Where Do We Go from Here?”, “Happiness”, “The Comfort Zone”, “Darlin’ I”, and more.

As an actress, in 1987, Vanessa Williams made her film debut with “The Pick-up Artist” film.

In 1979, Vanessa Williams made her television debut with the “Live from Lincoln Center” series.

Vanessa Williams is famous for her role and work in the Queen of the Universe, Stars in the House, A Black Lady Sketch Show, T.O.T.S., and more.

How old is Vanessa Williams?

Vanessa Williams’s full name is Vanessa Lynn Williams. Vanessa Williams’s age is 60 years. Vanessa Williams’s birth date is 18 March and her birth year is 1963. Vanessa Williams was born Milton Augustine Williams Jr. and Helen Williams in New York City, U.S.

Vanessa Williams’s height is 5 feet 6 inches. Vanessa Williams has a sibling whose name is Chris Williams. Vanessa Williams did her studies at Chappaqua Central School District, Robert E. Bell Middle School, Syracuse University, and Syracuse’s College.

Who is Vanessa Williams husband Now?

Vanessa Williams’s marital status is married. Vanessa Williams married three times. Currently, Vanessa Williams husband is Jim Skrip.

Jim Skrip is a businessman. Vanessa Williams and Jim Skrip married at St. Stanislaus Catholic Church in 2015. The Couple are still together since 2015.

Vanessa Williams ex-husband

Vanessa Williams first married Ramon Hervé II in 1987 at St. Francis Xavier Catholic Church. Vanessa Williams gave birth to Jim’s first child a few years later.

After this the couple had two more children. The names of Vanessa Williams’ children are Jillian Hervey, Melanie Hervey and Devin Hervey.

After ten years of marriage, the couple divorced in 1997.

Vanessa Williams married Rick Fox in 1999. He is an NBA basketball player.

Vanessa Williams gave birth to Rick Fox’s first daughter, who is named Sasha Gabriella Fox. Vanessa Williams and Rick Fox divorced in 2004.

