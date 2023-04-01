Who is Sofian Kiyine? Footballer Sofian Kiyine car crashes into sports hall

Sofian Kiyine’s car smashed into a sports hall after flying over a roundabout at a high speed.

Who is Sofian Kiyine?

Sofian Kiyine is a Moroccan midfielder, who recently got into an accident in Liege Belgium. He was born on 2 October 1997, in Belgium. He played midfield for OH Leuven of Belgium’s First Division A.

He has competed internationally for Morocco’s U-20 and U-23 national teams. He made his debut in the professional football career in the Serie A on 8 January 2017, where he played for Chievo against Atlanta.

Then on 17 July, the next year he signed for Lazio and was sent to Salernitana for the 2019-20 season on loan. He then returned to Salernitana on another loan on January 28, 2021. He then got sold to OH Leuven, by Lazio and has been in contract with them till 2026.

The crash left a huge hole in the Building

According to authorities, the accident happened on a Thursday night, when the footballer was driving on a road in Liege, Belgium, when he lost control and crashed into the building causing a huge hole.

There were children at the building during the time of the crash, but fortunately they had gone to the changing rooms during the crash and were therefore saved from getting into any serious accident.

The crash was also caught on footage which showed the footballer’s car hurtling along the road. It then skids up a roundabout and is sent flying right into the building, leaving a massive hole in the building. The whole incident is still being investigated by the authorities.

The footballer rushed into a Hospital

The footballer was rushed into the emergency department of a nearby hospital after the whole incident. The spokesperson for OH Leuven said that the club were shocked to hear about the serious car accident near Liege last night.

The witnesses immediately called an ambulance after which he was taken into the nearest hospital where he being treated. He is still recovering at the hospital, according to the doctors, who say his condition is not life-threatening.

A footage was recorded by nearby cameras that showed the whole tragic accident of the footballer. The video is now being shared on social media, along with photos on Twitter showing the wreckage that was caused due to the accident.

