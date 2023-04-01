Who is Nikki Bella’s husband? Is Nikki and Artem still together?

Nikki Bella is a popular American television personality and former professional wrestler.

Nikki Bella worked in WWE from 2007 to 2023. Nikki Bella was her ring name. Nikki Bella performed with her sister Brie.

Currently, Nikki Bella is serving as the host of the “Bermageddon” game show.

In 2007, Nikki Bella joined WWE and along with her twin sister got Florida Championship Wrestling.

In 2008, Nikki Bella debuted on the SmackDown brand. In 2021, Nikki and her sister Brie were inducted into the “WWE Hall of Fame” as a twin.

During her work in WWE, Nikki Bella worked on the Total Divas, and she and Brie got their own spin-off, the Total Bellas TV series.

In 2023, Nikki Bella worked in the “Twin Love” and “Nikki Bella Says I Do” tv shows.

Nikki Bella acted in the “Confessions of a Womanizer” and “The Flintstones & WWE: Stone Age SmackDown!” films.

Nikki Bella also appeared in many tv shows like- Total Divas, Ridiculousness, Meet My Folks, Total Bellas, Dancing with the Stars, Drop the Mic, America’s Got Talent: Extreme, Dancing with the Stars, The Bachelorette, and more.

Nikki Bella appeared in Hollywood, Right Side of the Bed, and Na Na music videos.

How old is Nikki Bella?

Nikki Bella’s real name is Stephanie Nicole Garcia-Colace. Nikki Bella’s age is 39 years. Nikki Bella’s birth date is 21 November and her birth year is 1983. Nikki Bella was born to Kathy Laurinaitis and Jon Garcia in San Diego, California, U.S.

Nikki Bella’s height is 5 feet 6 inches. Nikki Bella’s weight is 57 kg. Nikki Bella did her studies at Chaparral High School and Grossmont College. Nikki Bella is of Mexican and Italian descent. Nikki Bella’s nationality is American. Nikki Bella has a twin sister whose name is Brianna Garcia-Colace.

Who is Nikki Bella husband?

Nikki Bella is a married woman. Nikki Bella husband is Artem Chigvintsev. He is Russian dancer. He is also partner of her in Season 25 Dancing with the Stars.

Nikki Bella started dating Artem Chigvintsev in January 2019. After a year of dating, the couple got engaged on 3 January 2020.

Nikki Bella and Artem Chigvintsev are expecting their first child on 29 January 2020. On 31 July 2020, Nikki and Artem gave birth to their baby boy, Mateo Artemovich Chigvintsev.

Nikki Bella and Artem Chigvintsev married on 26 August 2022. Nikki Bella and Artem Chigvintsev are still together.

Nikki Bella started dating actor and wrestler John Cena in 2012, before getting married. The couple got engaged on 2 April 2017. The couple called off their engagement on 15 April 2018.

Read Also:- What happened to Ricky Gibson? Homicide hit-and-run suspect; Ricky Gibson charged with murder