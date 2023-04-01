Who is Chris Pratt Wife Now? How did Chris Pratt meet Katherine Schwarzenegger?

Chris Pratt is a popular American actor. Chris Pratt is well-recognized for his role as Owen Grady in the “Jurassic World trilogy” (2015–2022) series.

Chris Pratt will be seen in the Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3, The Electric State, The Super Mario Bros. Movie, and Garfield upcoming films.

In 2000, Chris Pratt made his film debut with the “Cursed Part 3” short film.

In 2001, Chris Pratt made his television debut with “The Huntress” series.

Chris Pratt acted in many tv shows such as Saturday Night Live, The Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special, Path of Destruction, The Terminal List, Ben 10: Ultimate Alien, Path of Destruction, Everwood, and more.

Chris Pratt appeared in many movies like Thor: Love and Thunder, The Lego Movie 2: The Second Part, Onward, Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom, The Tomorrow War, Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2, Moneyball, Deep in the Valley, and more.

Chris Pratt Height and Age

Chris Pratt’s full name is Christopher Michael Pratt. Chris Pratt’s age is 43 years. Chris Pratt’s date of birth is 21 June 1979. Chris Pratt was born to Daniel Clifton Pratt and Kathy Pratt in Virginia, Minnesota, U.S.

Chris Pratt’s height is 1.88 m. Chris Pratt’s mother is of Norwegian descent. Chris Pratt did his studies at Lake Stevens High School. Chris Pratt’s nationality is American.

What made Chris Pratt famous?

Chris Pratt is famous for his role as Andy Dwyer in the Parks and Recreation (2009–2015) series and as Owen Grady in the Jurassic World trilogy (2015–2022) series.

Who is Chris Pratt Wife Now?

Chris Pratt is a married man. Currently, Chris Pratt wife is Katherine Schwarzenegger. She is well-known author.

Chris Pratt started dating Katherine Schwarzenegger in June 2018. Chris and Katherine got engaged on 13 January 2019. Chris Pratt and Katherine Schwarzenegger are still together.

On June 8, 2019, Chris and Katherine married in Montecito, California. In 2020, the couple welcomed their first child.

In May 2022, Katherine gave birth to Chris’ second child (daughter). Children’s names are- Lyla Maria Schwarzenegger Pratt and Eloise Christina Schwarzenegger Pratt.

Chris Pratt Ex-Wife

Chris Pratt married twice. Anna Faris was the first wife of Chris Pratt. She is also a famous actress and has acted in several films and television shows.

In 2007, Chris Pratt and Anna Faris met on the set of “Take Me Home Tonight”. Chris and Anna got engaged in late 2008.

Chris and Anna married on 9 July 2009 in Bali, Indonesia. Post-marriage, the couple resided in the Hollywood Hills neighborhood of Los Angeles.

In 2012, Anna Faris gave birth to Chris Pratt’s first child (son), named Jack Pratt.

The couple parted ways in 2017. The couple got divorced in 2018.

Read Also:- Who is Katie Lowes married? How many children does Katie Lowes have?