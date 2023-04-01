What happened to Ricky Gibson? Homicide hit-and-run suspect; Ricky Gibson charged with murder

A suspect, Ricky Gibson, has been arrested for fatally murdering an older man in Pinal County.

Who is Ricky Gibson?

Ricky Gibson is a 20-year-old man who is suspected of the murder of an 85-year-old man, Melvin Moore, over some stolen items. He is now arrested on charges of the first-degree murder of Melvin Moore.

According to reports, Melvin Moore hired Ricky Gibson to do odd jobs for him.

What happened to Ricky Gibson?

According to the authorities, a witness found a victim lying injured on the side of the road at about 1:45 PM, on Wednesday, at state route 287 in Randolph, after which he called 911.

Moore was rushed to the hospital but unfortunately succumbed to his injuries. According to the reports, Moore found his motorized bike and pickup truck missing from his home and suspected Gibson to have stolen them.

Because of this, both of them had a heated argument, but Ricky overpowered him, after which he got into his truck and ran him over with it, after which he took off with the truck.

The detectives found Moore’s truck abandoned at East Turquoise Trail and North La Palma Road which was 2 miles away from the crash.

How was he caught?

The detectives tracked down Ricky Gibson to a nearby home, where he was hiding. The detectives caught up to him as he ran away, along with some other suspects who helped him.

Ricky Gibson and one other person were detained. When the other person was questioned, he told the police that Ricky had admitted that he had run over the older man in his truck when the older man (Moore) confronted him about the stolen bicycle.

The police now arrest Gibson and are in Maricopa County Prison for the first-degree murder of Melvin Moore. He is being held on $1,000,000.

Sheriff Mark Lamb released a statement expressing his condolences to the grieving family of Melvin Moore and also commending the work of detectives, deputies, dispatchers, the Pinal County Regional Vehicular Crimes Task Force, and the Coolidge Police department since they were able to catch the culprit in such a small amount of time.

Gibson was caught just hours after the first call to 911 regarding the incident.

