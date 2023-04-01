Influencer, 27, Who Wrote A Bucket List After the Cancer Diagnosis, has Died

After receiving a fatal illness, a 27-year-old influencer prepared a bucket list of things she wanted to do and died ten days after checking off her ambition of getting married. Morganna Bezerra da Silva of Palmas, Brazil, was diagnosed with cancer last year, and although she never gave up hope and fought the illness tirelessly, she died on March 29. After her diagnosis, she listed 20 things she wanted to achieve before she died, including marriage. She continued to update her list on Instagram, where she has amassed over 23,000 followers and won the hearts of many.

What Became of Her?

Morganna checked off one of her bucket list goals only days before she died: marriage. Before her death, she married her long-term lover Willy. Morganna’s dream was granted, and the pair married in front of 150 friends and relatives.

The reception was hosted in one of Palmas’ most famous ballrooms and featured a Japanese cuisine buffet and multimedia and light presentations created by Morganna. Nevertheless, the bride was frail and could not talk or participate in the festivities for extended periods.

After the reception, she returned to the General Hospital of Palmas (HGP) to continue her intensive care. She sadly died hours after proclaiming her desire to undertake a new therapy and pleading with her fans for financial assistance.

‘We have begun a new therapy,’ she said. The doctors had already written us off. ‘We will fight till the end with this new medicine. It is, however, incredibly pricey. Now we keep begging for support in order to attempt till the very end.’

Tributes:

Her family confirmed Morganna’s death on March 30. ‘I notify all the devoted and dedicated followers that our hero fought to the last end,’ the message said. ‘There was no one stronger than her.

“We are mourning. We appreciate all of your great support, and we say thank you. Her husband, Willy, also turned to social media to express his grief at the passing of his beloved wife. ‘How am I going to live without you?’ he said on Instagram. Oh my goodness, what a nightmare! Oh my goodness, what the hell.

