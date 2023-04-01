Gladiators Legend Bernadette Hunt aka Falcon passes away at age 59, Cause of Death Explained

After a protracted battle with cancer, Bernadette Hunt, better known as Falcon from the popular television series Gladiators, died at 59. The news of her death has left fans heartbroken, and tributes have been pouring in worldwide.

Who was Bernadette Hunt?

Born in Kent in 1963, Hunt began her career as a fitness instructor before becoming a contender on the popular show Gladiators.

She quickly became a fan favorite with her incredible athleticism, fierce competitive spirit, and infectious smile. Hunt was an accomplished athlete, having competed in the British Junior Athletics Championships as a teenager and also represented Great Britain in the European Championships.

What was the career of Bernadette Hunt?

Hunt’s big break came when she was cast as one of the original Gladiators on the show in 1992. She quickly became a household name for her speed, agility, and strength.

Her signature move was the “Hang Tough,” which required her to swing from a series of rings while trying to avoid being pulled down by a contender. She was also known for her impressive performances in the “Powerball” and “Atlasphere” events.

Hunt became so popular that she even released a fitness video, “Falcon: The Gladiator Workout,” which was a bestseller. She was also highlighted in several publications, such as FHM and Muscle & Fitness.

Bernadette Hunt Cause of death?

In 2018, Hunt revealed that she had been diagnosed with cancer. Cancer had spread to her liver, lungs, and bones despite treatment.

Hunt maintained her optimism throughout her ordeal and never stopped inspiring others with her bravery and tenacity.

Tributes Pour Bernadette:

Following her passing, tributes poured in from both fans and coworkers. Gladiators host Ulrika Jonsson wrote on Twitter, “Heartbroken at the news of Bernadette’s death. She was a warrior, a friend, and an inspiration.”

Former Gladiator Warren Furman, known as Ace, also paid tribute, saying, “Bernie was always so full of life, even during her illness, and she will be sorely missed.”

One of the most legendary Gladiators ever is Bernadette Hunt, who will always be regarded as such. She became a fan favorite due to her amazing athleticism and contagious personality, and her legacy will continue to motivate future generations of fans.

Hunt’s passing reminds us of the significance of early cancer detection and treatment, and her courage in the face of adversity will always serve as an example to us all.

Read More: Fake Mugshots of Donald Trump Go Viral on Social Media