Police have charged an ex-boyfriend with the murders of Meshay Melendez and her 7-year-old daughter, Samantha, who was found dead in their Vancouver Mother home last week.

The suspect, identified as 36-year-old John Smith, was arrested on Thursday and is facing two counts of first-degree murder.

Discovery of the Bodies of Vancouver mother and daughter:

The bodies of Meshay Melendez and Samantha were discovered on Tuesday afternoon by a family member who went to check on them after not hearing from them for several days. The two had reportedly been shot in the head and were found in separate rooms of their home.

The tragedy serves as a stark reminder of the need for greater resources and support for abuse victims, as well as reforms to the justice system to ensure that perpetrators are held accountable for their actions.

Police Investigation related to Vancouver mother and daughter died:

Detectives immediately began investigating the case and identified John Smith as a suspect early in the investigation.

Smith had reportedly been in a relationship with Melendez and had a history of domestic violence. According to court records, Melendez had filed for a restraining order against Smith last year.

Smith was taken into custody on Thursday after a brief standoff with police at his apartment. He was later booked into the Clark County Jail on two counts of first-degree murder.

The murders of Meshay Melendez and her daughter Samantha have shocked the community and left their family reeling. While the suspect has been apprehended and charged, questions remain about why more wasn’t done to protect the victims from domestic violence.

Family of Vancouver mother and daughter died:

The family of Meshay Melendez and Samantha has spoken out about the tragedy, expressing their grief and frustration with the system. They claim that Melendez had reported Smith’s abusive behavior to the police multiple times but that no action was taken to protect her or her daughter.

“We feel like the system failed them,” said Melendez’s sister, Maria. “If something had been done to protect them, they would still be here today.”

The family is now calling for more resources and support for victims of domestic violence, as well as changes to how police respond to these cases.

