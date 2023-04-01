Does Billy Connolly have a wife? Is Billy Connolly still with his wife?

Billy Connolly is a notable Scottish actor, former comedian, writer, artist, musician, and television presenter.

In 1975, Billy Connolly made his television debut with the “Play for Today” series.

In 1978, Billy Connolly made his film debut with the “Absolution” film.

As an actor, Billy Connolly acted in many movie like The Return of the Musketeers, Muppet Treasure Island, The Impostors, The Boondock Saints, Who Is Cletis Tout?, The Last Samurai, The X-Files: I Want to Believe, The Hobbit: The Battle of the Five Armies, and more.

Billy Connolly also appeared in many tv shows such as Not the Nine O’Clock News, The Kenny Everett Television Show, Super Gran, Head of the Class, Billy Connolly’s World Tour of Australia, Billy Connolly’s World Tour of England, Ireland and Wales, and more.

In 1972, Billy Connolly released his first solo music “Billy Connolly Live”. After that, Billy Connolly released many solo musics, including Get Right Intae Him!, Atlantic Bridge, Riotous Assembly, Live at the Odeon Hammersmith London, Billy Connolly’s Musical Tour of New Zealand, Musical Tour of Scotland, and more.

Billy Connolly released many DVD like- The Best of 25 Years of Billy Connolly, An Audience with Billy Connolly, Live in New York, You Asked For It, and more.

Where was Billy Connolly born?

Billy Connolly’s birth name is William Connolly. Billy Connolly’s age is 80 years. Billy Connolly was born to William Connolly and Mary Connolly in Anderston, Glasgow, Scotland. Billy Connolly’s date of birth is 24 November 1942.

Billy Connolly’s height is 1.83 m. Billy Connolly did his studies at St Peter’s Primary School and St. Gerard’s Secondary School. Billy Connolly’s nationality is Scottish.

Billy Connolly First Wife

Billy Connolly married twice. Billy Connolly’s debut didn’t last long. Billy Connolly’s first wife was Iris Pressagh.

Billy Connolly and Iris Pressagh married in 1969. After five years of marriage, the couple divorced in 1985. Billy Connolly has two children from his first wife.

Who is Billy Connolly Wife Now?

After divorcing his first wife, Billy Connolly married second time. Currently, Billy Connolly wife is Pamela Stephenson.

Billy Connolly and Pamela Stephenson started living together since 1981. After being in a relationship for a few years, Billy and Pamela married in Fiji on 20 December 1989.

From 1981 till date, the couple is still together. Billy and Pamela have three children. Children’s names are- Cara Connolly, Jamie Connolly, Scarlett Connolly, Daisy Connolly, Amy Connolly.

