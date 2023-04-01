Care Failure of Rock Band Die Mannequin has passed away, Cause of Death

Care Failure, singer and guitar player of the Die Mannequin rock band has passed away at the age of 36.

Care Failure and her Toronto band Die Mannequin

Caroline Kawa or more popularly known as Care failure, was the founder and member of the band Die Mannequin. She was born on 30 April 1986 in Toronto, Canada and was an actress and a composer, along with being a singer and guitar player.

Some of his movies include Die Mannequin: Candide, Hard core Logo 2, Die Mannequin: Dead Honey and Die Mannequin: Bad Medicine.

Die Mannequin band has toured across Canada on several occasions, opening for various famous rock bands including, Buckcherry, Guns N’ Roses, Marilyn Manson and Sum 41.

According to Caroline, rock n’ roll saved her life, and added a direction into her downward spiralling life. She also stated that however hard the journey was for her, she would not change a thing.

She also stated that she was happy with who she is right now and is very satisfied with whatever she has accomplished till now and will continue to accomplish in the future.

Care Failure cause of death?

The cause of her death was revealed to be an infection that caused a sudden organ and heart failure, according to her family members. Her death was confirmed by the obituary site, Legacy.com that posted about her. She died at the age of 36.

Her death really came as a shock for many of her fans and the media and music communities, many of which have taken to social media to pay tribute to the singer.

Tributed paid to the late singer and guitar player

An obituary was posted on Legacy.com which described her as a very spirited, spunky and fierce sister, niece, cousin, granddaughter and friend of many. She was also said to be someone who saw the best in everyone, who had the privilege to know her.

The leader of the band Fake Shark and a previous bassist at Die Mannequin, posted a tribute to the young singer, stating how much he will miss her, and describing her as someone who treated everyone with respect without any regard to what they were or what they did for a living. He also thanked her for the laughs and the kindness and love she had for him.

