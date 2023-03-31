Yul Edochie Cause of Death? Actor Yul edochie’s first son dies while playing football.

Yul Edochie son, Kambilichukwu Edochie, died while playing football at his school on Wednesday, March 30, 2023.

Who is Yul Edochie?

Yul Edochie is a Nollywood actor and a native of the Nigerian state of Anambra. His father’s name was Pete Edochie. He was the sixth and the last child.

When he was 22 years old, he got married to May Aligwe, his previous wife. They are the parents of three sons, Karl Edochie, Victory Zane Chukwubuike Yul Edochie and Kambilichukwu, or Kambi, as he was more popularly known. Moreover, they have a daughter named Danielle or Dani Edochie.

Then, on April 27, 2022, he married another actor named Judy Austin, with whom he had another son. Many of his fans supported this marriage, but many colleagues and fans also took this news wrongly and were against it.

How did Yul Edochie’s son die?

According to reports, Yul Edochie’s son, Kambilichukwu, was playing football when he suddenly got multiple seizures, so he was taken to the hospital immediately.

He got admitted to the Mother and Child hospital, where he could not survive, despite all the efforts by the doctors to resuscitate him, and unfortunately passed away.

According to his family members, he was studying for his exam the night before and could not get any sleep. He then went to give his exam without any sleep, after which he went to play football with his friends when suddenly he collapsed and then suddenly caught a seizure.

Yul Edochie’s son died just 2 months after celebrating his 16th birthday with his family on January 4. Yul posted to his Instagram about his son’s birthday, wishing him a happy 16th birthday and praying to God that he always protects him.

Though the comment section was filled with hateful comments about his second marriage, many wished the young boy a happy birthday too.

Remembering Kambili Chukwu Edochie

Kambi Edochie was a bright and energetic boy who was always eager to learn. He was an excellent student who was passionate about learning and had a bright future ahead of him. He was a passionate football player looking forward to playing in college.

He was a natural athlete and had a great future ahead of him. Unfortunately, Kambi passed away while playing football due to a seizure. Kambili was a kind and compassionate young man who always put others first.

He was a loyal friend who was loved by all who knew him. He was a wonderful brother and son; his family and friends will mourn him deeply.

