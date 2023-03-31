Who is Katie Lowes married? How many children does Katie Lowes have?

Katie Lowes is a notable American actress as well as a theater director.

In 2004, Katie Lowes made her acting debut with the “Rescue Me” television series. In 2006, Katie Lowes made her film debut with the “Quarter Life Crisis” film.

In 2022, Katie Lowes appeared in the “Merry Kiss Cam” film and “How We Roll”, “Zootopia+”, “Inventing Anna”, and “This is Us” television series.

Katie Lowes acted in many films such as Christmas Takes Flight, Big Hero 6, Side Effects, Super 8, Ralph Breaks the Internet, By the Time the Sun Is Hot, Transformers: Revenge of the Fallen, Chris Weisberg Is Growing Bald, No Man’s Land: The Rise of Reeker, and more.

Katie Lowes appeared in many tv shows, including As the World Turns, The Sopranos, Guiding Light, Ghost Whisperer, Without a Trace, Leverage, Royal Pains, Grey’s Anatomy, Swingtown, and more.

How old is Katie Lowes?

Katie Lowes’s full name is Katie Quinn Lowes. Katie Lowes’s birth date is 22 September and her birth year is 1982. Katie Lowes’s age is 40 years. Katie Lowes was born to her parents in Queens, New York, U.S. Katie Lowes’s nationality is American.

Katie Lowes’s height is 5 feet 4 inches. Katie Lowes did her studies at Paul D. Schreiber Senior High School and New York University’s Tisch School of the Arts. Katie Lowes’s mother is Jewish and Katie Lowes’s father is Irish Catholic.

What is Katie Lowes famous for?

Katie Lowes is famous for her role as Quinn Perkins in the “Scandal” (2012-2018) series. Katie Lowes is also known for her work in the Voltron: Legendary Defender, Easy Money, and As the World Turns series.

Who is Katie Lowes Husband?

Katie Lowes is a married woman. Katie Lowes husband is Adam Shapiro. He is an actor and appeared in many films and tv shows.

Katie Lowes and Adam Shapiro married in 2012. Katie and Adam live in Los Angeles.

In May 2017, Katie Lowes announced that she and her husband are expecting their first boy. Following this, Katie Lowes announced the birth of her son, who was born on October 5, 2017, and is named Alby Shapiro.

After this, Katie Lowes gave birth to their daughter, named Vera Shapiro, on 22 November 2020.

