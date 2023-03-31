Two Men Shot Dead in Cambridgeshire Shooting

A father and son have been shot dead in the village of Bluntisham, Cambridgeshire Village. The incident occurred on the evening of March 29th, and police have since launched a murder investigation.

Details of the Shooting at Cambridgeshire Shooting:

The two victims, a 57-year-old man and his 32-year-old son were shot in their car on a rural road in Bluntisham. Emergency services were called to the scene at around 6:15 pm, but both men were pronounced dead.

The police have since cordoned off the area and are appealing to anyone with information about the shooting to come forward. Witnesses claim that shots were fired from a different car moving the other way.

Investigation of the case at Cambridgeshire Shooting:

The police have been working around the clock to investigate the shooting and have made significant progress in the case. They detained three men in connection with the shooting on March 30th afternoon.

Two men, aged 25 and 28, were arrested on suspicion of murder, while the third man, aged 30, was arrested on suspicion of conspiracy to commit murder. All three of them are still under arrest, and police have said they continue investigating the incident.

Reaction to the father and son:

The shooting shocked the local community, who expressed their condolences to the family of the victims. The village of Bluntisham is a quiet, rural community, and residents have said that the incident deeply saddens them.

Local authorities have also spoken out about the shooting, with the leader of the Cambridgeshire County Council, Lucy Nethsingha, saying that she was “horrified” by the incident and that the council would do everything it could to support the police in their investigation.

Previous Incidents of Violence in the Area of Cambridgeshire:

The shooting in Bluntisham is not the first incident of violence to occur in the area. In 2010, a man was stabbed to death in nearby Sutton, and in 2011, a man was shot and killed in the same village.

However, residents have said that they are still shocked by the shooting and hope that the police will be able to bring those responsible to justice.

The shooting in Bluntisham shocked the local community and raised concerns about the prevalence of violent crime in the area. While the police have made progress in their investigation, there is still much work to bring those responsible to justice and prevent similar incidents from occurring.

