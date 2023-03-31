Paul Stanley Schmidt was stabbed to death outside Vancouver Starbucks.

A man, Paul Stanley Schmidt, was badly stabbed outside a Vancouver Starbucks on Sunday, 19th March 2023.

A man went to Starbucks on Sunday, near West Pender and Granville Streets, where he got into a brief argument with Paul Schmidt, who was there with his fiancée and their young daughter.

According to the witnesses, Paul Schmidt had asked the man to stop vaping since it affected his toddler. This turned into a physical argument, and the man stabbed Paul with a knife.

Paul Schmidt was given first aid and then rushed to the hospital, where he succumbed to his injuries. Paul Schmidt worked as a mover at Jiffy move when he was murdered. His colleagues described him as a great guy and a hard worker.

Bystanders caught the whole incident on video.

The onlookers recorded the entire incident and posted the video to Twitter. Upon seeing the video, many people were horrified to see such a sight. Many people wrote about how things can happen even in broad daylight, meaning it could happen to anyone.

Many Twitter users criticized the bystanders for just standing there and not helping the situation, instead just capturing the incident on video.

One person said how the bystanders could have helped him, applied pressure, and kept his head elevated instead of just mindlessly filming a video.

The alleged Indian-origin man now arrested for murder.

A 32-year-old man, Inderdeep Singh Gosal, was identified to be the man who stabbed the innocent man to death. He is now accused of killing a Starbucks employee in the second degree in Downtown Vancouver.

According to reports, the murderer was a pro-Khalistani and used to attend rallies outside the Indian High Commission. The Starbucks at the intersection of Granville and Pender streets was closed until Wednesday, when it was reopened after the incident.

Tributes paid to the young father

A GoFundMe was set up by Lorraine Lowe, the executive director of the Dr. Sun Yat-Sen Garden Society of Vancouver, who knew Schmidt’s fiancée’s cousin. This page was set up for Paul Schmidt’s fiancée and his toddler child, who are left all alone after the sudden death of their loved one.

The director said she was shocked upon hearing the news and could not sleep. She wanted to help the low-income family in some way.

Many people took to Twitter and posted their condolences to the grieving family who lost their loved one and expressed their sadness upon knowing that the father was killed right in front of his daughter and his fiancée.

