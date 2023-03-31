Jimmy Yanqui | What is the cause of death of a Canadian Youtuber?

Jimmy Yanqui, a famous Canadian Youtuber, died suddenly after a massive heart attack. The famous Canadian Youtuber died at his home in Toronto. Jimmy was known for his unique commentary and different makeup tutorials.

Surely he will be remembered as an intelligent and genuine person by his followers. At this challenging time, our deepest condolences to Jimmy’s friends and family.

Who is Jimmy Yanqui :

Jimmy Yanqui was a Youtube celebrity who gained popularity by posting exciting videos about Ecuador and Canada. Jimmy was born and brought up in Toronto, Ontario. But he also spent a few years in Guayaquil, Ecuador.

He completed his graduation from Futbol Ecuador from the Instituto Superior Tecnológico de Fútbol Guayaquil. If we talk about his most popular video, this was “Why do they speak French in Montreal?”

Now the video is widely shared on social media after the sudden death of Jimmy. Jorge Cassis, another influencer confirmed the news by posting on their Instagram account that Jimmay died due to a heart attack in Toronto, Canada.

Jimmy Yanqui: Cause of death

The tragic death of influencer Jimmy left the whole YouTube community in shock. YouTuber Jimmy Yanqui died on March 28, 2023, from a serious heart attack. He Felt pain in his chest at his home, and just after a few minutes, he falls on the floor. The ambulance was called immediately, and he was rushed to the nearby hospital.

But despite all the efforts, Jimmy could not survive and passed away.

He was declared dead just after arriving at the hospital. He was known for his informative videos on Social media platforms. His sudden death left his friends and family members into the state of devastated.

Jimmy Yanqui: Social Media Tributes

Johanna Pinargote

I can’t find words to describe this great loss of a great human being and the great pain you leave us Jimmy Yanqui Jr. ❤️😞

And even though you were a little insecure at times, you had a huge heart and unmatched humility, a being filled with so much energy.

You were a great person to me, those who knew our beautiful story were few, but no one knows that after all you were always there for me.

I’m sure you fulfilled your purpose in this life. May God have you in his holy glory my Yanqui I hug you up to heaven 🕊️ 🙏🏼 Dios🏼

Dymonz Hermiz

Rip to an amazing individual, gone too soon

Kamal Dhillon

It is very sad to see such young life gone so soon. A very happy young man he was. May his soul rest in peace

