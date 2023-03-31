Is Rolanda Watts married? Who is Rolanda Watts Husband?

Rolanda Watts is a popular American actress and producer. Rolanda Watts is also a television and radio talk show host.

Rolanda Watts is well recognized as the host of “Named Rolanda”. It is an internationally syndicated talk show that aired from 1994 to 1997.

Currently, Rolanda Watts is serving as Sherri’s announcer.

In 1992, Rolanda Watts made her acting debut with the “Lifestories: Families in Crisis” television show.

In 1996, Rolanda Watts made her film debut with the “Girl 6” film.

Rolanda Watts acted in many films, including Meet Wally Sparks, 25 Hill, The Stupids, House Party: Tonight’s the Night, Broken Roads, Christmas Mail, I Will Follow You Into The Dark, Madea’s Tough Love, Tim Alexander’s A Mother’s Love, and more.

Rolanda Watts appeared in many television shows such as Rolonda, The Jamie Foxx Show, The District, The West Wing, Smart Guy, Days of Our Lives, Ned’s Declassified School Survival Guide, The Proud Family, America’s Next Top Model, Kulipari: An Army of Frogs, and more.

How old is Rolanda Watts?

Rolanda Watts’s age is 63 years. Rolanda Watts was born to Roland Watts and Velma Gibson Watts in Winston-Salem, North Carolina, U.S. Rolanda Watts’s date of birth is 12 July 1959.

Rolanda Watts’s height is 5 feet 6 inches. Rolanda Watts did her studies at Salem Academy, Columbia University, and Mount Tabor High School. Rolanda Watts’s nationality is American.

Who is Rolanda Watts Husband?

Rolanda Watts’s marital is unmarried.

Rolanda Watts is not married yet. Rolanda Watts has had a few relationships and also dated. Rolanda Watts does not have a husband.

Currently, Rolanda Watts is in a relationship. Rolanda Watts’s partner is Ataves Cash.

Rolanda Watts and Ataves Cash have been together for almost 17 years. The couple started their relationship in 2006 and are together till the present time.

Rolanda Watts Dating History

Before Rolanda Watts began a relationship with Ataves Cash, Al B. Sure!

Also, Rolanda Watts had a link with Henry Simmons in 2005. There is no information whether Rolanda Watts has dated anyone other than this.

