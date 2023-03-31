Is Lauren Daigle married or engaged? Who is Lauren Daigles husband?

Lauren Daigle is a popular American contemporary Christian music singer-songwriter.

Lauren Daigle released her debut album “How Can It Be” in 2015, after signing with the label Centricity Music.

In September 2018, Lauren Daigle released her second studio album, “Look Up Child”.

On 12 May 2023, Lauren Daigle will be releasing her third album “Lauren Daigle”.

In 2023, Lauren Daigle releases her single “Thank God I Do”.

Lauren Daigle’s charted songs are “Here’s My Heart”, “Love Like This”, “Remember”, “Turn Your Eyes Upon Jesus”, “Your Wings”, “I Am Yours”, “Inevitable”, and more.

Lauren Daigle also released many singles such as “Hold On to Me”, Tú Dices (You Say)”, “Rescue”, “Look Up Child”, “The Christmas Song”, “O Holy Night”, “Trust in You”, “Have Yourself a Merry Little Christmas”, “Winter Wonderland”, and more.

For her singing, Lauren Daigle won seven GMA Dove Awards, two Grammy Awards, two American Music Awards, and five Billboard Music Awards.

What nationality is Lauren Daigle?

Lauren Daigle’s full name is Lauren Ashley Daigle. Lauren Daigle’s birth date is 9 September and her birth year is 1991. Lauren Daigle’s age is 31 years. Lauren Daigle was born to Laura Daigle and Mark Daigle in Lake Charles, Louisiana, U.S.

Lauren Daigle’s nationality is American. Lauren Daigle has two siblings – Madison Daigle and Brandon Daigle. Lauren Daigle did her studies at Louisiana State University (LSU).

Who is Lauren Daigles husband?

Lauren Daigle’s marital is unmarried.

Lauren Daigle is not married yet. It is not known whether Lauren Daigles has ever dated anyone or if is she in a relationship with anyone.

Lauren Daigles’s fans want to know – Is Lauren Daigles married? Who is Lauren Daigle’s Husband?

But Lauren Daigles has not shared any information about her dating and love life. Lauren Daigle keeps her personal life private.

