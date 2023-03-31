Is Eric Chou married? Who is Eric Chou fiance?

Eric Chou is a Taiwanese singer-songwriter and actor.

Eric Chou has been named the “King of the Beloved” by the Taiwanese media.

Eric Chou made a cameo in the self-composed smash hit “The Distance of Love”, the ending theme in the 2014 Taiwanese drama “The Way We Were”.

It has reached 100 million views on YouTube. Subsequently, Eric Chou became the youngest Mandopop artist.

In 2014, Eric Chou released her first album “My Way to Love”. Eric Chou also released some albums The Chaos After You, When We Were Young, What Love Has Taught Us, and Freedom.

In 2019, Eric Chou released his first Extended play “Freedom”.

In 2014, Eric Chou released his first single “The Distance of Love”. In 2022, Eric Chou released “Graduation” and “What’s On Your Mind” singles.

As an actor, Eric Chou appeared in the “My Best Friend’s Breakfast” and ” Love, Meet again” films.

In 2014, Eric Chou made his television debut with “The Way We Were” series. Eric Chou appeared in many television series Mom, Don’t Do That, Girl’s Power, The Elfin’s Golden Castle, and Young Days No Fears.

Eric Chou also appeared in Chao Yin Idols and Sound of My Dream 2 Television shows.

How old is Eric Chou?

Eric Chou’s age is 27 years. Eric Chou’s date of birth is 22 June 1995. Eric Chou was born to his parents in Taiwan. Eric Chou is also known as Zhou Xingzhe and Chou Hsing-che.

Eric Chou’s height is 1.82 m. Eric Chou has a brother whose name is Alex Chou. Eric Chou’s nationality is Taiwanese. Eric Chou did his studies at Fay School and Northfield Mount Hermon School.

Who is Eric Chou Wife?

Eric Chou’s marital status is engaged. Eric Chou wife is Dacie Chao. She is a Sanlih news anchor. Dacie Chao was born in 1989 and her age is 33 years.

Eric Chou announced in January 2019 that he had been in a relationship with Dacie Chou since March 2018, after ending an earlier relationship.

Eric Chou and Desi Chou’s relationship ended in October 2020 but in 2021 the couple started their relationship back.

Eric Chou announced his engagement to Dacie Chou in October 2022. Eric Chou told that in March 2022, we had proposed to Dacie Chou on the balcony of a hotel in Europe.

In March 2023, Eric Chou announced that he and his wife were expecting their first child.

