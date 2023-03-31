In a helicopter training crash in Kentucky, nine soldiers were killed

Two Army Black Hawk helicopters crashed during a training exercise in Kentucky on Wednesday night. This information was provided by an official on Thursday morning. According to the statement, the crash happened in Trigg County, west of Fort Campbell, at around 10 p.m.

Two aircraft, HH-60 Black Hawk medical evacuations, were engaged in a training exercise as told by the officials. All soldiers killed in this crash were at Fort Campbell in the 101st Airborne Division.

Identities were not revealed publicly of the killed soldiers yet.

According to Brig. Gen. John Lubas, associated with the 101st Airborne Division, said there were nine people in the helicopter, four in one and five in another helicopter; he explained this incident as “fairly typical.”

Lubas further explained that they sent an aircraft safety team from Alabama who would reach Thursday and start an investigation into this tragic helicopter crash.

He said that he is hopeful investigators are doing their work keenly and soon they will pull out all the data on a computer screen.

Lubas further included, “This is a truly tragic loss for our families, our division and Fort Campbell, and our number one priority is caring for the families and the soldiers within our combat aviation brigade,”

A priest from North Carolina, Tim Gore, his son, was one of the nine soldiers killed in the crash. He stated NBC news and remembered his son Staff Sgt. Caleb Gore always loved to serve his country in the army.

He said about his son, “He was kind, compassionate and a gentle giant because he was built like a tank. He was soon to become a registered nurse and was taking leadership training to continue his career as he got older by training others in this field.”

In another Social media post, Gore talked about his son’s wife, Haleigh, who is pregnant and expecting a baby in six months. He remembered his son: “My son left behind a beautiful memory in the hearts of everyone he touched; he is my Son. He is my hero, and I am proud that God let him call me Dad.”

Netizens’ reaction to this tragic crash

Barbie Capanas Katipunan

Caleb Gore was one of the armies who died in the crash. My condolences to Pastor Tim Gore and my sis inlaw Jocelyn Katipunan Gore.

Jocelyn Katipunan Gore

Thanks for the prayers & sympathy.. 😢 our eldest son Caleb Gore died in a helicopter crashed. 😢 ang sakit…

Jon Isner

Get The Story Correct Captain Obvious, The US Army And The 101st A/B Division (Air Assault) Does Not Operate The HH-60 PaveHawk Helicopter, Only The US Air Force, The US Army Operates The UH-60 And MH-60 Helicopters In Many Configurations

