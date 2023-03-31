How did Jeremy Pitcher racer Die? Jeremy Pitcher Dies From Cancer

New York’s Jeremy Pitcher Fulton, a legendary racer at Oswego Speedway, died of cancer. Another good person has left the neighbourhood’s racing scene. “Jeremy Pitcher’s family has our deepest sympathies for their loss,”. To learn more about his life and career, keep reading this article.

How did Jeremy Pitcher racer Die?

The passing of Jeremy Pitcher was announced on the Fulton Speedway’s official Facebook page. Jeremy Pitcher, a well-known racer at the Oswego Speedway who lived in Fulton, New York, lost his battle with cancer. The Oswego Speedway declared him dead on March 29, 2013; the following tribute is included in the statement. On July 6, 2013, Jeremy Pitcher visited SBS victory lane. As many of you have already read, we are very sorry that Jeremy passed away yesterday, March 28, 2023, following a tough battle with cancer. While Pitcher spent two full seasons in Oswego’s Pathfinder Bank SBS division, he was perhaps best known for winning numerous track championships, and dozens of features in the DIRT Sportsman ranks, one of which ironically occurred on the Oswego asphalt during the 2012 Sportsman Classic.

Pitcher was a quick learner as he piloted the Solazzo Racing No. 1 car during his rookie season at the Steel Palace in 2013. 14 to win the Independence Day Weekend Grand Prix on July 6. After spending a season away from Oswego, Jeremy returned in 2015, this time driving the Jason Simmons-owned Team Tapout No. 97, and had yet another strong year, which was topped off by a second-place finish in the 2015 Bud Light SBS Classic.

Tributes to Jeremy Pitcher:

The Oswego Speedway staff and management send their deepest condolences to the entire Pitcher family as we all mourn the passing of a great person and racer. I will have HIPEC surgery tomorrow, so my wife and I will be at Roswell for one of the most important days of my life. A chemo wash and the cancer removal will be done during the 8–10 hour procedure. I can’t express my gratitude to everyone enough for the abundance of love and prayers bestowed upon us during this trying past year.

It has been significant to us. I’d also like to thank my family for their unwavering help and love. With me, they have all been through a lot. Shannon and Barry will only put up with optimism and tenacity. I mentioned before that my entire family has been fantastic. We’ve been through a lot together, but my wife Heather has always believed in me and has never lost faith. I could never put into words how much I love you. If it were possible, our relationship would have become even more intense. And for that, my love, I thank you. I’ve been able to win this battle thanks to your love. I want to be here for our wonderful life together now and in the future.

Who is Jeremy Pitcher?

Jeremy Pitcher was born and raised in Fulton, New York, where he resided. A native of Fulton, New York, Shannon Pitcher adored his brother. The love of his life, Heather Pitcher, and Jeremy got married on September 4, 2010. Jeremy had previously worked for the Oswego County Highway Department and, most recently, for Oswego County Opportunities in Fulton as a Facilities Technician. From 1996 to 2015, Jeremy raced on dirt and asphalt in car 14. According to his friends, when he played garage basketball during his boyhood, Jeremy was the best ALL-TIME quarterback during those memorable football games and the best goaltender those tennis courts had ever seen.

