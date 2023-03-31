Has Kevin Bacon and Kyra Sedgwick been married? How did Kevin Bacon and Kyra meet?

Kyra Sedgwick is a American actress, director, and producer. Kyra Sedgwick is well-recognized for her role as Deputy Chief Brenda Leigh Johnson “The Closer” series.

Kyra Sedgwick will be work on the “Aristotle and Dante Discover the Secrets of the Universe” and “Space Oddity” films.

Kyra Sedgwick is famous for her work in the Brooklyn Nine-Nine, The Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special, Another World series.

In 1982, Kyra Sedgwick made her television debut with the “Kyra Sedgwick” series.

In 1985, Kyra Sedgwick made her film debut with the “War and Love” film.

Kyra Sedgwick acted in many films such as Born on the Fourth of July, Heart and Souls, Something to Talk About, What’s Cooking?, Personal Velocity: Three Portraits, Behind the Red Door, Something the Lord Made, The Possession, Endings, Beginnings, and more.

Kyra Sedgwick appeared in many tv shows like ABC Afterschool Special, Women & Men: Stories of Seduction, Family Pictures, Talk to Me, Ally McBeal, Something the Lord Made, Corporate, and more.

What nationality is Kyra Sedgwick?

Kyra Sedgwick’s full name is Kyra Minturn Sedgwick. Kyra Sedgwick’s nationality is American. Kyra Sedgwick was born to Henry Sedgwick V and Patricia Rosenwald in New York City, U.S.

Kyra Sedgwick’s date of birth is 19 August 1965. Kyra Sedgwick’s height is 5 feet 6 inches. Kyra Sedgwick has three siblings- Robert Sedgwick, Holly Sedgwick, and Mike Stern.

Kyra Sedgwick did her studies at Friends Seminary and Sarah Lawrence College, and the University of Southern California.

Who is Kyra Sedgwick Husband?

Kyra Sedgwick is a married woman. Kyra Sedgwick husband’s name is Kevin Bacon. He is also an actor and worked in many movies and tv shows.

Kyra Sedgwick and Kevin Bacon married on 4 September 1988. The Couple is together many years and enjoying their married life happily.

Kyra Sedgwick and her husband have two children – Sosie Bacon and Travis Bacon. Sosie Bacon is also an actress.

Kyra Sedgwick lives in New York City with her husband and children.

How long have Kevin Bacon and Kyra been together?

Kyra Sedgwick and Kevin Bacon married in 1988. As of March 2023, Kyra and Kevin are still together. It has been 34 years since the couple lived in a marriage relationship.

