Former NFL referee Bill Leavy has passed away, Cause of death Explained.

Former NFL referee Bill Leavy, who was best known for officiating Super Bowl XL between the Steelers and the Seahawks, has died at 76.

Who was Bill Leavy?

Leavy, a native of Los Angeles, California, was an official in the Pacific Coast Football League and the Western Athletic Conference before joining the NFL in 1995. He also worked as an instructor at the NFL officials’ training camp.

Leavy was born on February 13, 1947, and graduated from Santa Barbara High school in 1965 and 1970 from San Jose University, where he earned his degree in Law enforcement.

He joined the San Jose Police Athletic League (PAL), where a fellow PAL officer introduced him to football officiating.

Bill Leavy is an American football referee in the National Football League (NFL) who officiated Super Bowl XXXIV between the Titans, the Rams, and Super Bowl XL. Still, the Super Bowl XL made him the subject of scrutiny among Seattle Fans.

He called that day’s performance not ideal and very tough for him. He regretted kicking the 2 calls which impacted the game.

He also claims that as an officiator, no one wants to do that. He also claimed to have sleepless nights and said he tried his hardest, but it was not good enough.

How did Bill Leavy die?

The website, FootballZebras.com announced the death of the beloved NFL referee, saying that he died on Tuesday, i.e. March 28, 2023. He died in his hometown of San Jose, California, but the cause of death was not announced. He died three days after his birthday.

He announced his retirement on May 13, 2015, and former line judge John Hussey took his place.

Tributes poured out for the NFL referee .

Many of his fans, his colleagues and his family members were devastated upon hearing the news. Vice President of Officiating Walt Anderson acknowledged him as an excellent official and an even better man who was always considerate and compassionate.

He was also a great example to many emerging officiators and a great guide and mentor. He was highly dedicated to his career, and his integrity helped him earn respect at every step of his football officiating journey.

His family, friends, and the entire NFL community will remember him as a respected official who always put the game first. He was a man of integrity and fairness and will be deeply missed.

