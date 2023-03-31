Fake Mugshots of Donald Trump Go Viral on Social Media

Donald Trump, U.S. The president recorded the fake mugshot, and this led the social media platforms to be flooded with images of a purported mugshot.

However, it was later confirmed that the images were fake and had been created using deep fake technology.

What happened with Donald Trump?

The news of Trump’s supposed indictment and subsequent arrest started doing the rounds on social media, where Trump was being held in custody, awaiting his arraignment.

Trump had been indicted by a grand jury on charges of tax evasion and fraud and was taken into custody. It also featured an image of Trump, supposedly taken at the time of his arrest, in which law enforcement officials saw him being fingerprinted and photographed.

Soon after the article was published, the image of Trump’s supposed mugshot went viral on social media, with many users sharing and commenting on it.

However, it was later revealed that the image was fake and had been created using deep fake technology, which can be used to create convincing but false images and videos.

Reactions on Social Media about trump:

Many people on social media were quick to express their outrage at the fake images of Trump, with some accusing the media of trying to create sensational news to attract more viewership.

Others criticised the creators of the deep fake images for spreading false information and undermining the credibility of legitimate news sources.

Some users on social media also pointed out the potential dangers of deep fake technology, which can be used to create convincing fake videos and images of people that can be difficult to distinguish from genuine ones.

Impact on Trump’s Reputation of it:

Although the images were quickly debunked, the incident has raised concerns about the impact that such fake news can have on the reputation of public figures like Trump.

With social media platforms being a major source of news and information for millions worldwide, there are fears that such fake news can easily spread and cause damage to the credibility of individuals and organisations.

Moreover, the incident has highlighted the need for greater regulation and accountability in using deep fake technology, which can be used to spread misinformation and propaganda on a large scale.

The fake images of Donald Trump’s supposed mugshot are a reminder of the power of social media to shape public opinion and spread false information.

While it is important to stay vigilant against fake news and propaganda, it is also crucial to recognise the potential dangers of deep fake technology and to take steps to regulate its use.

Read More: Yul Edochie Cause of Death? Actor Yul edochie’s first son dies while playing football.